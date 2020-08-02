Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Camila Morrone With Brad Pitt's Help?

Even though the actors have known each other for years and probably developed a closer bond after working together, the article was fabricated. DiCaprio didn't propose to Morrone and Pitt never “advised” his compadre on how to do it. At that time, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to DiCaprio who assured us the story wasn’t true. One year later, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still not engaged, so clearly this whole story was completely bologna. Since DiCaprio and Pitt starred in the film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the tabloids have made a lot of inaccurate stories about the colleagues.