Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Camila Morrone With Brad Pitt's Help?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt helped his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, propose to his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be untrue. Pitt never played a role in DiCaprio’s fictitious proposal. Here’s a look back at the bogus story.
One year ago, the tabloid OK! alleged Leonardo DiCaprio proposed to Camila Morrone, and she immediately accepted. The sketchy story didn’t bother to provide details as to when or where this supposed “proposal” took place, but the outlet did purport Brad Pitt played an important role in making it happen. A so-called insider tattled DiCaprio called Pitt before proposing for advice.
"Brad gave Leo tips on how to pop the question romantically without coming across too cheesy,” the dubious insider claimed. The unnamed source added, “Brad's becoming like an older brother to him. You can bet he's going to be front and center on their wedding day." The questionable source further contended Pitt was going to help his costar plan his bachelor party which was to be a “lowkey” celebration that wouldn’t revolve around “boozing.”
The magazine asserted Pitt opened DiCaprio’s eyes “to a whole new world that's focused on art, culture, and personal growth. Brad has told Leo things that have changed him forever, like the importance of finding happiness in the non-superficial pleasures of life.” The story certainly seemed like a sweet tale about Pitt’s enduring friendship with DiCaprio.
Even though the actors have known each other for years and probably developed a closer bond after working together, the article was fabricated. DiCaprio didn't propose to Morrone and Pitt never “advised” his compadre on how to do it. At that time, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to DiCaprio who assured us the story wasn’t true. One year later, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still not engaged, so clearly this whole story was completely bologna. Since DiCaprio and Pitt starred in the film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, the tabloids have made a lot of inaccurate stories about the colleagues.
In the fall of 2018, Gossip Cop busted OK! for claiming Pitt and DiCaprio were fighting on the set of the Quentin Tarantino film. The magazine maintained the two actors weren’t getting along and had an intense professional rivalry. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Pitt who told us there were no issues between the two on set.
Before this, a sister publication of OK!, Life & Style, inaccurately claimed DiCaprio demanded Pitt stop flirting with Margot Robbie. The tabloid claimed Pitt was “crushing” hard on Robbie and DiCaprio called out his costar for “laying it on so thick.” This was also another bogus story Gossip Cop corrected. We checked with a rep for Pitt who stated Pitt and Robbie hadn’t even filmed a scene together when the phony article came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.