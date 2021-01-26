Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Flirting With Co-Stars?

Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio Disastrous Flirting On Set

Last month, the same tabloid asserted DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were “flirting with disaster” while on the set of their new film, Don’t Look Up. The magazine claimed the co-stars were heating up the set with an insider adding, “their chemistry is off the charts. A lot of people on the set are whispering that Jen’s tempting fate by even making a movie where she’ll be spending almost every scene opposite Leo.” As for the star’s significant others, the publication claimed Lawrence's husband, Cooke Maroney, was annoyed and Morrone felt threatened by DiCaprio’s connection to Lawrence. Gossip Cop didn’t buy the ridiculous report when it came out. DiCaprio and Lawrence are professional and also off the market. We highly doubted the two would do anything to jeopardize their relationships or careers.