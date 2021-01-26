Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Flirting With Co-Stars?

Ladies love Leonardo DiCaprio, that much we can agree on. But, does the actor take his good looks and irresistible charm too far? The actor is currently dating Camila Morrone, but the tabloids have alleged DiCaprio was a little too friendly with some of his co-stars. Gossip Cop rounded up a few stories we’ve investigated about DiCaprio’s flirty behavior.
In 2019, NW asserted Leonardo DiCaprio was playful with Margot Robbie. According to the tabloid, the co-stars flirted with each other at the red carpet premiere for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival. A source claimed DiCaprio “prided himself” as being Robbie’s “favorite co-star.” The entertainers also co-starred together in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Gossip Cop clarified that there wasn’t anything romantic going on between the castmates. Robbie is, in fact, happily married to Tom Ackerley.
Last January, Woman’s Day alleged DiCaprio got flirty with Margaret Qualley. Qualley is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell and starred in the Quentin Tarantino film. The tabloid alleged DiCaprio publicly wooed the young starlet. Gossip Cop noted that there wasn’t any specific information where this public display of affection took place. Yet, the magazine referenced a photo of DiCaprio and Qualley sharing a laugh at the 20th Annual AFI Awards. Rather than rely on an innocent picture, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source close to the situation. Our reputable informant confirmed the story wasn’t true.
Months later, Star alleged Leonardo DiCaprio was giving Camilla Morrone the cold shoulder because he wanted space from her. The tabloid declared DiCaprio told the model he “needed space” while he prepared for his role in the film, Killers of the Flower Moon. According to the magazine, Morrone “reluctantly agreed” to stay in Los Angeles but it was hard for the actress “knowing Leo doesn’t want her around.” Gossip Cop explained this was wrong, as the couple was spotted on a beach date before the story came out.
Last month, the same tabloid asserted DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were “flirting with disaster” while on the set of their new film, Don’t Look Up. The magazine claimed the co-stars were heating up the set with an insider adding, “their chemistry is off the charts. A lot of people on the set are whispering that Jen’s tempting fate by even making a movie where she’ll be spending almost every scene opposite Leo.” As for the star’s significant others, the publication claimed Lawrence's husband, Cooke Maroney, was annoyed and Morrone felt threatened by DiCaprio’s connection to Lawrence. Gossip Cop didn’t buy the ridiculous report when it came out. DiCaprio and Lawrence are professional and also off the market. We highly doubted the two would do anything to jeopardize their relationships or careers.
