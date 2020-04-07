Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio Dumping Camila Morrone

By Laura Broman |

Since Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Camila Morrone in December 2017, rumors of have flown throughout the tabloid world insisting that their dramatic breakup was imminent. Here are a few bogus stories about DiCaprio and Morrone supposedly breaking up that have been debunked by Gossip Cop.

Leonardo DiCaprio Had A Once Upon A Time Affair?

Last April, Woman’s Day New Zealand claimed that Camila Morrone accused Leonardo DiCaprio of having an affair with Margot Robbie, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. A supposed “insider” told the outlet that Morrone told him “it was over unless he cuts [Robbie] off.” Gossip Cop dismissed the story as totally false. Tabloids don’t seem to believe that men and women can be platonic friends or coworkers, but the truth is that Robbie had previously described DiCaprio as a “big brother” to her and dismissed rumors about a romance as “inevitable, but there’s no truth to them.” The magazine was clearly just inventing drama to capitalize on the hype around the actors’ upcoming film.

Camila Morrone Had Trust Issues?

A month later, OK! falsely reported that DiCaprio and Morrone had developed “trust issues” over DiCaprio’s continued communication with his exes. The outlet contended that Morrone “isn’t the jealous type,” but was nonetheless frustrated by his behavior. “He insists he’s just being friendly,” another shady source claimed, “but clearly he also enjoys the attention.” Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to Leonardo DiCaprio, who assured us the story was nonsense. The vague claims of tension and supposed “trust issues” were all bogus.

Margot Robbie Was Getting In The Way?

That August, the National Enquirer published an article in the same vein as the April article predicting that the couple were headed for a split over Leonardo DiCaprio’s flirtations with Margot Robbie. This story also claimed that Camila Morrone was “about to take the next step” in her romance with DiCaprio, but his behavior had led her to rethink her commitment to marry him.

Gossip Cop busted the unreliable publication for both claims: first, that the couple had plans to get married, and second, that Leonardo DiCaprio was flirting with his co-star. There was simply no evidence that the couple had made plans to take the next step together. As for Margot Robbie and DiCaprio, these tabloids would do well to remember that Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerly since 2016.

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Flirting On The Set?

In January of this year Gossip Cop debunked a Woman’s Day claim that DiCaprio was “getting flirty” with Margaret Qualley, another Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress. Another supposed insider told the outlet that Morrone was “devastated” at his behavior, which would apparently explain why they did not attend the Golden Globes together. The story was totally bogus, of course: Morrone has never joined DiCaprio on the red carpet, but she did meet up with him that night at an after-party and was reportedly “very excited” to see him.

His Mother Was Pressuring Him?

Just a few days later, Gossip Cop busted another National Enquirer piece alleging that Leonardo DiCaprio was leaving Camila Morrone after pressure from his mother to propose to her just got to be too much. The actor reportedly spent a recent vacation to St. Barts ignoring his girlfriend — a statement directly contradicted by published photos of the couple engaging in a little PDA together. Leonardo DiCaprio’s rep had also assured us in a previous statement that his mother was not pressuring him to marry Morrone. This tabloid, like the others, clearly has no insight into his personal life.