Leonardo DiCaprio Blacklisting Johnny Depp After Being 'Dragged' Into Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Gossip Cop has busted this narrative about Depp getting rejected from Hollywood or somehow sabotaging his future career by legally rejecting the label of “wife beater.” Like other sources of nasty rumors, NW is just looking to capitalize on the legal situation and stir up some trouble, which is despicable enough when it comes to humdrum Hollywood lawsuits, but to do so on a case so centered on domestic violence is downright despicable. Last year, the tabloid was trying to push rumors about Depp trying to romantically reunite with Winona Ryder. Once the court case concludes, we wouldn’t be shocked to see that gossip return. After all, it’s clear that this magazine doesn’t care for the truth.