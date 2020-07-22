Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Are Engaged According To Multiple Reports, We're Not So Sure

Sister publication In Touch is pushing a very similar narrative. With the same photograph of the two walking hand in hand, this magazine says “Leonardo has finally found the one” and has proposed. This magazine must have spoken to the same insider, here listed as a “pal” of DiCaprio, for the same line “he only has eyes for Camila” pops up again. This magazine goes one step further by adding “there isn’t a wedding date yet because of the pandemic, but it’ll likely be next year.”