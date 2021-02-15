Lenny Kravitz's Raw Diet Is How He Stays In Shape At 56

Lenny Kravitz's Bountiful Slice Of Island Paradise

One of the most famous vegans in the world, Lenny Kravitz takes his diet very seriously. Men’s Health caught up with the “Fly Away” singer in his home in Eleuthera, Bahamas. The musician-turned-actor stayed in an Airstream trailer surrounded by lush gardens. The garden wasn’t purely ornamental, however, since most of the food Kravitz enjoyed was grown right in his backyard. “A great blessing of living here in the Bahamas is that I get to grow my own food,” Kravitz told the outlet.