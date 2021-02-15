Lenny Kravitz’s Raw Diet Is How He Stays In Shape At 56

Lenny Kravitz takes very careful care of his body, which is likely why the 56-year-old singer is in the best shape of his life. Kravitz is vegan, but he often subscribes to a raw diet when he feels his body needs it. That isn’t the only way the rock legend has kept his form in enviable shape.

Lenny Kravitz’s Bountiful Slice Of Island Paradise

One of the most famous vegans in the world, Lenny Kravitz takes his diet very seriously. Men’s Health caught up with the “Fly Away” singer in his home in Eleuthera, Bahamas. The musician-turned-actor stayed in an Airstream trailer surrounded by lush gardens. The garden wasn’t purely ornamental, however, since most of the food Kravitz enjoyed was grown right in his backyard. “A great blessing of living here in the Bahamas is that I get to grow my own food,” Kravitz told the outlet.

As a vegan, Kravitz doesn’t eat meat or any other animal products including cheese, eggs, milk, and more. Kravitz takes the diet a step further by consuming mostly raw vegetables, including broccoli, mangos, kale, and his favorite, soursop. He’s gone on raw diets for as long as a year in the past and is on and off the diet at other times.

It’s All About Balance

Kravitz explained, “I’m very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body.” He doesn’t just rely on healthy eating to keep in shape, though. He went on to say, “It’s a combination of eating all these things and working out and keeping my muscles and my joints in shape, so that I can do what I do.”

He works out between five to six days a week, and, naturally, he doesn’t bother with a traditional gym. Instead, the rockstar uses a patch of lawn outside to workout, admitting, “I’d rather be outside and in nature than being cooped up inside a gym.” It’s unconventional, but somehow that makes it exactly perfect for Kravitz.

