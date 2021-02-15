Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A photo of Priyanka Chopra as a young girl dressed in her father's Army uniform News Who Do You Think This Pint-Sized Soldier Turned Into?

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

 by Brianna Morton
Young M.A wearing a black hat and white shirt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Celebrities Does Young M.A Have A Girlfriend? All About The Rapper’s Love Life

Get Young M.A's dating history and find out who the rapper is romantically linked to today.

 by Deb Taylor
Christopher Meloni, dressed in a pale blue button up shirt and dark baseball hat, stands for photos News How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama.

 by Brianna Morton
Dennis Quaid wears a blue suit while standing in front of a white background with black lettering News How Dennis Quaid Stays Sexy And Fit At 66

Dennis Quaid looks almost exactly the same at 66 as he did when he was in his 30s. The seemingly non-aging star credits advice he was given by an older man while he was still in his 20s. Now that he’s closing in on 70, it’s obvious that the well-meaning advice served Quaid well.

 by Brianna Morton
News

Lenny Kravitz’s Raw Diet Is How He Stays In Shape At 56

B
Brianna Morton
1:00 pm, February 15, 2021
Lenny Kravitz wears a sheer shirt under a brown vest and blue scarf

(Carlos Tischler/Shutterstock.com)

Lenny Kravitz takes very careful care of his body, which is likely why the 56-year-old singer is in the best shape of his life. Kravitz is vegan, but he often subscribes to a raw diet when he feels his body needs it. That isn’t the only way the rock legend has kept his form in enviable shape.

Lenny Kravitz’s Bountiful Slice Of Island Paradise

One of the most famous vegans in the world, Lenny Kravitz takes his diet very seriously. Men’s Health caught up with the “Fly Away” singer in his home in Eleuthera, Bahamas. The musician-turned-actor stayed in an Airstream trailer surrounded by lush gardens. The garden wasn’t purely ornamental, however, since most of the food Kravitz enjoyed was grown right in his backyard. “A great blessing of living here in the Bahamas is that I get to grow my own food,” Kravitz told the outlet.

As a vegan, Kravitz doesn’t eat meat or any other animal products including cheese, eggs, milk, and more. Kravitz takes the diet a step further by consuming mostly raw vegetables, including broccoli, mangos, kale, and his favorite, soursop. He’s gone on raw diets for as long as a year in the past and is on and off the diet at other times.

It’s All About Balance

Kravitz explained, “I’m very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body.” He doesn’t just rely on healthy eating to keep in shape, though. He went on to say, “It’s a combination of eating all these things and working out and keeping my muscles and my joints in shape, so that I can do what I do.”

He works out between five to six days a week, and, naturally, he doesn’t bother with a traditional gym. Instead, the rockstar uses a patch of lawn outside to workout, admitting, “I’d rather be outside and in nature than being cooped up inside a gym.” It’s unconventional, but somehow that makes it exactly perfect for Kravitz.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘New Man’ Is Jason Sudeikis

Amber Rachdi From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Where Is She Now

Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over ‘Toxic’ Environment At ‘SNL’

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Report: Whoopi Goldberg Facing ‘Health Crisis’

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.