Lena Dunham Had To Abandon Her Fertility Support Groups

Support Groups Aren't Always There To Help

Once Dunham learned that none of her remaining eggs were viable, she quickly realized that the supportive community of hopeful mothers wasn't all that supportive for everyone. "If there’s one person less welcome among the IVF Warriors than a new mother, it is a woman who has given up on becoming one," she writes. "For though these communities were created to support women trapped in the fertility-industrial complex, they hold fast to its founding commandment: never quit, because nothing is impossible."