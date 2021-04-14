Lee Aaker, Child Star Of ‘Rin Tin Tin,’ ‘High Noon’ Dead At 77

Gossip Cop

Lee Aaker, the child star famous for his roles on Rin Tin Tin and High Noon, has died at the age of 77. His longtime friend and fellow child star Paul Petersen announced the sad news on Facebook and shared heartbreaking details surrounding the passing of Aaker.

Sad Details Surrounding Lee Aaker’s Death Emerge

According to Paul Petersen, who starred in The Donna Reed Show before transitioning to a singing career, Lee Aaker passed away on April 1, though the news of his death has only recently been made public. The New York Post reports that Aaker died in Mesa, Arizona after suffering a stroke. 

Petersen wrote on his Facebook page that Aaker died “alone and unclaimed,” and that the once beloved child star had been “listed as an ‘indigent decedent,’” which meant Aaker didn’t have enough assets to cover the cost of his burial. 

Petersen assured his followers that he was working to right that, writing, “As an Air Force veteran Lee is entitled to burial benefits.” This is a sad end to the life of a man who gave as much of himself to the world as Aaker did. 

Before Aaker reached the age of 10, he had already starred in several film classics, like his uncredited role in High Noon. In 1952 alone, Aaker appeared in nine movie releases. As a young man, Aaker enlisted in the Air Force before going on to work as a carpenter. Later in life, he began appearing regularly at fan conventions. A man who lived as rich a life as Lee Aaker deserves the dignity of a full burial, so it’s comforting to know that there’s someone out there looking out for him.

