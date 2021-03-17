‘Leaked’ Photos Reveal Cardi B’s New Face After ‘Extreme’ Plastic Surgery?

Gossip Cop

Did Cardi B undergo “extreme plastic surgery?” A gossip blog accused the rapper of surgically altering herself in order to gain a “new face.” Gossip Cop looks into the report. 

Cardi B Unveils “New Face” In “Leaked” Photo?

Celebrity gossip site MediaTakeOut claims Cardi B unveiled a “new face” on Instagram this week, and hints that the rapper might have achieved the feat with “extreme” plastic surgery. The blog goes on to speculate that she underwent a “full-on facelift.” 

The outlet provides a single photo of Cardi B, taken from her Instagram Stories, to support its claim of surgical alteration. Strangely, the site says the photo was “leaked,” when it’s clear that the picture was purposefully shared by Cardi B herself. 

In the photo, the “WAP” artist is wrapped in a towel and appears to be completely bare-faced, aside from red flush that stretched from cheek to cheek. A caption across the photo reads, “It was sooo cold outside that my face got freeze burns,” which explains where the redness came from. 

This was all the often debunked gossip site needed to push its false narrative about Cardi B’s supposed plastic surgery. She’s been very open about previous surgeries she’s had, including breast augmentations and butt enhancements, so it makes no sense that she’d suddenly decide to keep her latest alleged procedures a secret. 
In all honesty, the only difference between the photo provided by the outlet and Cardi B’s usual look is the fact that she’s not wearing makeup. It’s not surprising that the tabloid would exaggerate a simple picture for clicks.

Gossip Cop has previously taken this outlet to task for claiming Kylie Jenner underwent a “total face transplant.” That surgery is a risky, experimental procedure reserved for patients suffering from extreme facial trauma, something Jenner would unlikely qualify for, even if she were interested in the first place. This site has no trouble fudging the truth as long as it gets the attention it craves.

