Leaked Audio: Justin Bieber's Hillsong Pastor Had 'More Than One' Affair

Justin Bieber’s former pastor, Hillsong Church’s Carl Lentz, has been alleged to have carried on multiple affairs according to leaked audio. The shocking allegations were made by Hillsong church executives and top donors during a meeting to discuss Lentz’s scandal. The disgraced pastor’s behavior around the church was also talked about in a not-so flattering way, with one church leader describing Lentz as “difficult” and “defensive.”
More scandalous details have emerged surrounding Carl Lentz’s firing from megachurch Hillsong’s New York branch after it was discovered he’d cheated on his wife, Laura. Carl, who had previously been Justin Bieber’s personal pastor and confidant, even living with the pop star for a period of time, was alleged by executives in his former church of having “more than one affair.” Page Six obtained a recording of audio from a meeting of Hillsong’s executives and donors that revealed behind-the-scenes discussions surrounding the ousted pastor.
According to the recording, a “staff member found a very compromising chain of text messages on Carl’s laptop,” which is what began the investigation that eventually led to Carl’s firing. Brian Houston, the Australian founder of Hillsong, explained,
When we talk about an affair. These issues were more than one affair, they were significant. And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs.
Even before higher ups in the church discovered evidence of Carl’s “moral failure,” there were already problems with Lentz that predated the affair revelations. “He was a difficult man to have any kind of direct conversation with because it was always defensive,” Houston said. “It would always be put back on the other person, as though they were the ones with the problem.”
By the end of the summer, Houston already felt as if “Carl and Laura’s time in New York was coming to an end,” not just because of the “general narcissistic behavior, manipulating, mistreating people,” but because of the “breaches of trust connected to lying, constantly lying.”
Despite the undignified reasons behind the departure, Carl and Laura Lentz still stand to receive a severance payout. “We’re working on a severance package which we’re negotiating with them on,” George Aghajanian, a Hillsong director, said in the audio recording. He also noted, “They haven’t accepted that at this point in time.”
Bindi Irwin's Marriage In Trouble After She Was Spotted Without Ring On?
George Clooney, Rande Gerber Can't Hang Out Because Amal And Cindy Crawford Are 'At War'
Margot Robbie Sex Scene In New Movie Causing Marital Problems?
Who Is Zendaya Dating? Everyone The 'Euphoria' Star Has Been Linked To
Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?