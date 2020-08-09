Leah Remini Inviting Katie Holmes On Podcast To Talk Tom Cruise, Scientology?

In Touch has a particularly bad history of publishing tales about Tom Cruise that are just straight-up false. Late last year, the outlet claimed that Cruise was leaving Scientology in order to reunite with his daughter Suri whom he’s famously not seen since his divorce from her mother. Cruise is still very much a member of the Church of Scientology, proving Gossip Cop was right to deem the story false. Before that, the outlet insisted that Cruise was going to tell “his side of the story” about his divorce from Holmes. The actor, who is well-known for being tight-lipped about his personal life, obviously has done no such thing. This tabloid is constantly making up stories, it’s no wonder Gossip Cop struggles to trust a single word it writes.