Lea Michele's Marriage On The Rocks Amid 'Glee' Scandal?

Is Lea Michele’s marriage in jeopardy amid her recent Glee scandal? A tabloid this week says so. Gossip Cop looked into the claim and has learned it’s false.
Lea Michele recently came under scrutiny over accusations that she was a bully and a diva on the set of Glee. Samantha Marie Ware, who had a recurring role on the hit series in its sixth season, stated that Michele made her time there a “living hell.” Other co-stars eventually joined in to share their own experiences with Michele’s attitude.
Perhaps in order to capitalize on that drama, Star has published a story alleging that Michele’s marriage to businessman Zandy Reich, with whom she is also expecting her first child, is in trouble. Michele is allegedly “distraught that her good-girl image has been destroyed” and has become “short-tempered and hormonal,” while Reich “doesn’t know how to calm her down.” The tabloid adds that Michele is “more concerned with repairing her career than keeping her marriage healthy.”
Look, Gossip Cop isn’t here to defend Michele’s behavior or question any of the accounts her former co-stars have given. But that doesn’t mean the theory that Michele’s marriage is falling apart has any truth to it. We checked in with a mutual friend of ours and Michele’s, who told told us the story was false, adding,
They are stronger than ever and so excited about the new baby.
In fact, Michele and Reich were spotted out together just a few days ago for the first time since the controversy surfaced. According to People magazine, which unlike Star is a trustworthy news outlet, Michele is “close to giving birth, taking time to sped with family, and reflecting.” Just because Michele’s behavior has come under fire in public doesn’t mean it’s negatively impacting her private life.
And this isn’t the first time this tabloidhas printed inaccurate stories about Michele. Back in 2018, the tabloid wrote that Michele was “determined” to get married before her friend Emma Roberts, who was engaged to actor Evan Peters at the time. For that one, Gossip Cop was assured by an individual close to both actresses that the story had no truth do it. “They are such good friends and they cannot wait to support each other,” our source said.
And Lea Michele and Zandy Reich aren’t the only married couple that Star likes to push this rumor on, either. In 2017, the publication wrote that Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder was “on the rocks” as well. Amid her crumbling relationship with her husband, Roberts was reportedly leaning on her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere for comfort. Like the other stories, Gossip Cop found this one to be pretty silly. Another trusted source close to Roberts and Mode assured us their marriage was just as strong as it ever was. It’s clear this outlet is really going for drama over facts here.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.