Lea Michele's Marriage On The Rocks Amid 'Glee' Scandal?

And Lea Michele and Zandy Reich aren’t the only married couple that Star likes to push this rumor on, either. In 2017, the publication wrote that Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder was “on the rocks” as well. Amid her crumbling relationship with her husband, Roberts was reportedly leaning on her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere for comfort. Like the other stories, Gossip Cop found this one to be pretty silly. Another trusted source close to Roberts and Mode assured us their marriage was just as strong as it ever was. It’s clear this outlet is really going for drama over facts here.