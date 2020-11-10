Lea Michele Just Shared A New Pic Of Her Son, Here’s Every Pic Of The Lovable Baby Boy

Like a lot of new mothers, Lea Michele has been showing her adorable newborn off on social media. The Glee star has shared a few intimate snapshots of her newest family member with followers on Instagram, and the latest photo gives fans a glimpse into how the newly expanded family is getting along. It’s hard to tell which picture of the baby boy is the cutest, so we’ll just include them all.
Lea Michele’s son, Ever Leo, was born August 20, and it’s clear that the new mama is totally smitten with her little man. Though Michele has studiously avoided showing her son’s face on social media, she’s shared plenty of photos of her new baby, including a new snap featuring herself and her husband, Zandy Reich, taking a stroll on the beach with young Ever.
The young family look at one with nature, and the photo’s almost sepia tone lighting adds to that perception. Even though the baby’s face is hidden from view, it’s clear that his parents can’t keep their eyes off their little boy. Honestly, we can totally sympathize. We haven’t gotten a glimpse of his face, but his pictures are still the absolute cutest baby pictures ever.
Baby’s all dressed up for Halloween, even if trick-or-treating was off the menu this year. The baby doesn’t always fly solo in his photos or pose with his famous mom and hunky dad. Baby Ever sometimes appears alongside his grandmother, and her face perfectly sums up how we feel about the cuteness levels in these shared moments.
Of course, the person that shows up the most in photos with Baby Evers is Lea Michele herself. The multi-talented actress has never looked more beautiful than she does when holding her brand new baby. She literally glows in the photos she's posted while holding the baby.
Baby Evers has already become part of the family's traditions and celebrations. He's celebrated birthdays with his parents, including his mom's 34th birthday. Surely Michele's new baby is the best present she could have asked for this year, especially since the year hasn't been all that great for Michele in other areas of her life. The Glee star was hit with accusations of bullying and making insensitive racial remarks earlier this year by her former co-stars on the show.
The accusations first surfaced in June, and Michele has since publicly apologized for her behavior on the set of the hit musical show.
Despite those setbacks, Michele has refocused herself as a mother, promising to do better in order to be a better role model for her son moving forward. She's long found herself at the center of rumors, some of them ridiculous and false, and others that she wound up learning from, but no matter what happens in the future, Michele will have at least one little guy who's always on her side.