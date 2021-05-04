‘Law & Order’ Spinoff In The Works, How It Changes Everything

There’s a new addition coming to the Law & Order franchise, and this new spin-off series will tackle a different side of the criminal justice system. The new series, which was recently greenlit by NBC, will be called Law & Order: For the Defense and will follow a defense firm. Usually the franchise’s characters are from law enforcement and the prosecution, so this latest spin-off will cover new grounds.

‘Law & Order’ Gets A New Spin-Off

Dick Wolf’s expanding the Law & Order universe yet again with his latest spin-off. The original series, which began in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons, has already produced six other scripted series. That includes Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, as well as the little remembered and short-lived Law & Order: Trial By Jury.

This time around, Wolf is teaming up with CSI‘s Carol Mendelsohn to create a series that will raise the curtain on an area the franchise rarely focuses on: the defense. Law & Order: For the Defense will follow a criminal defense firm as they navigate the criminal justice system. Wolf said, “This new show is exciting for me personally,” adding, “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

The President for Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Lisa Katz, couldn’t agree more. “We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” she said. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

Wolf’s hit crime procedural franchise is growing at leaps and bounds these days. It was only just last year that Law & Order: Organized Crime was added to the lineup. After the crossover event that facilitated the reunion between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) garnered praise from fans both old and new, there’s never been a better time to expand.

Clearly Wolf and NBC are banking on the swell of fan favor to carry this new show to the heights of the shows that came before it. With the premise promising a close, gritty look at the criminal justice system from a perspective that long went uncovered by the franchise, it’s sure to be a success.

