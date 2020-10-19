'Law & Order: Organized Crime' In Jeopardy After Losing Another Showrunner: Report

Where's The Evidence?

As Deadline noted when it reported on the news of Olmstead’s exit, this isn’t exactly a shocking development for a Dick Wolf production. FBI: Most Wanted had five names listed as showrunner at various points in its early production and first season, and it got yet another new showrunner for its second season. The show’s doing just fine, and despite cutting its second season short for pandemic-related reasons, was renewed for a third. SVU itself swapped showrunners between its first and second season.