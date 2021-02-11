Laverne Cox Shows Off In Barely-There Lingerie

Laverne Cox may be working hard on her podcast interview show, but she took a break to flex a little bit. The Orange is the New Black actress posted the short video clip just in time for Valentine's Day this weekend. The 48-year-old star looks as ageless as she does confident.
The video features the star coyly looking at the camera in her lacy black lingerie as Megan Thee Stallion's "Cry Baby" plays. Clearly, Cox knows what she's working with, and the comments were full of support and fire emojis. In the caption, she notes that she wanted to take a quick break from work to try on some lingerie for Valentine's. She included a note that "P.S. this is not the choice," but it's hard to imagine her killing a look as much as she did this one. Obviously, she doesn't need any makeup or filters to look incredible.
She's been mostly focused on her The Laverne Cox Show,which is a collaboration with iHeartMedia and media mogul Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland Audio. The show has Cox interviewing various experts and individuals with unique points of view, and she described it as "intimate conversations with people who I can learn something from" to People when it first launched. Her lingerie post was a sly advertisement for her upcoming Valentine's Day episode about dating after 40, although she promised that it'd have some good information for dating at all ages.