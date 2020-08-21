Latest Rumors In The College Admissions Scandal Involving Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman

The Couples Were Alleged To Be Living "Separate Lives"

Another example of the tabloids recycling the same story lines for each actress was last June, Life & Style purported Huffman and Macy were living separate lives. The magazine stated the scandal “put so much strain” on Huffman and Macy’s marriage the two began sleeping in separate bedrooms and barely spoke to each other.

Recently, OK!, reported Loughlin and Giannulli were also living “separate lives” from one another. The publication asserted the fall out from the scandal put the two at “odds” with one another and when the cameras weren’t rolling, the pair became more like business partners than husband and wife.

Both stories were dismissed by Gossip Cop. Regardless of the intense coverage from the scandal, neither couple was "living separately" from one another. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Huffman and Macy who stressed the actor was vehemently supporting his wife. As for Loughlin and Giaunnulli, we pointed out that the two had just purchased a home together, which wouldn’t make sense for them to do if they were having issues.