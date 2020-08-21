Latest Rumors In The College Admissions Scandal Involving Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman

For the past year and a half, the tabloids have been working overtime in publishing inaccurate reports about Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Following the news that both actresses were involved in the college admissions scandal, there has been an onslaught of bogus articles about the stars. Often, the unreliable publications used the same trope for both actresses. Here are some of the latest rumors about Huffman and Loughin Gossip Cop has corrected.
Last October, Woman’s Day claimed Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were divorcing after the actress served time in jail. The magazine reported after Huffman was sentenced to 14-days in prison, Macy was leaving his wife of 15 years. An unnamed insider told the outlet the actor “had no idea” what his wife had done and felt as if he couldn’t trust her again. Gossip Cop corrected the story by noting Macy stood by his wife’s side throughout the entire fall out. We also checked with a rep for the couple who confirmed the article wasn’t true.
Similarly, a month ago, OK! alleged Lori Loughlin's marriage to Mossimo Giannulli was in crisis. The tabloid purported that while the two may have presented a united front and their innocence in public, they've become “more like virtual strangers coexisting than a married couple living happily together.” Even though the couple did plead guilty to the charges against them, their marriage isn't in trouble. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Loughlin who dismissed the story.
Another example of the tabloids recycling the same story lines for each actress was last June, Life & Style purported Huffman and Macy were living separate lives. The magazine stated the scandal “put so much strain” on Huffman and Macy’s marriage the two began sleeping in separate bedrooms and barely spoke to each other.
Recently, OK!, reported Loughlin and Giannulli were also living “separate lives” from one another. The publication asserted the fall out from the scandal put the two at “odds” with one another and when the cameras weren’t rolling, the pair became more like business partners than husband and wife.
Both stories were dismissed by Gossip Cop. Regardless of the intense coverage from the scandal, neither couple was "living separately" from one another. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Huffman and Macy who stressed the actor was vehemently supporting his wife. As for Loughlin and Giaunnulli, we pointed out that the two had just purchased a home together, which wouldn’t make sense for them to do if they were having issues.
Last October, OK!, purported Huffman was keeping a prison diary for a future book and movie. An alleged insider told the outlet, Huffman had already begun talking to “Hollywood big shots about penning a prison diary, which will become a book and a movie.” Ironically enough, the National Enquirer ran the same narrative for Loughlin, by stating the actress was also turning her prison experience into a movie. Both stories were remarkably similar and both were remarkably wrong. Gossip Cop had spoken to separate sources for both actresses who shot down the notion that Loughlin and Huffman would be selling their experiences in prison for money.
We don’t doubt the fallout from the scandal has been tough for both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman to deal with, but the tabloids creating false narratives about their personal lives doesn't help. Hopefully, these unreliable publications will give it a rest, though we doubt they will with Loughlin scheduled to be sentenced this week.