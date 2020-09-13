Latest Rumors About Keanu Reeves Adopting A Child

Last year, a tabloid reported Keanu Reeves was looking to adopt a child. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out and discovered it wasn’t true. Let’s take a look back at the story.
Around this time last summer, the magazine, OK!, claimed Reeves was ready for fatherhood. The article noted the tragic accident that took place is 1999, when the actor’s then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to their stillborn baby. The publication attested Reeves’ emotional pain he endured turned him off to the idea of becoming a parent.
The tabloid stated at the time Reeves changed his mind and a “switch flicked on inside him” and he wanted a child. The outlet quoted an insider who said, “It took him two decades to realize that he still has a lot of love to give." The source further claimed the actor was also consulting his Speed costar and longtime friend, Sandra Bullock, for adoption advice.
The insider added, “Keanu has so much support if he decides to go through with it. He's so patient, kind, and gentle, and he'd make an incredible father." Unfortunately, Gossip Cop learned through our investigation that the story wasn’t true. A few years ago, the actor stated during an interview with Esquire that he wasn’t looking to have children. saying
I'm too... it's too late. It's over. I'm 52. I'm not going to have any kids.
Almost unbelievably, a year later, the tabloids are still making the same claim, though they now involve Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant. Last month, Life & Style, another publication owned by the same parent company as OK!, ran a story purporting Grant and Reeves were thinking of adopting, though this time there was no mention of Bullock. Not to be outdone, a week later, yet another tabloid from the same company, Star, alleged Reeves and Grant were getting married and adopting. Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories about both those claims, in fact.
It’s also hard to trust OK! when the magazine hasn’t been trustworthy in the past. Last January, the tabloid reported Keanu Reeves came between Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall. A supposed source told the magazine Randall wasn’t happy about Bullock and Reeves’ close relationship and gave the actress an ultimatum. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Bullock who told us the story wasn’t true.
Most recently, the same outlet asserted Reeves was going to be the best man at Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara’s wedding. Another dubious insider told the publication Phoenix and Reeves have a lot of respect between them and Phoenix planned to honor his late brother, River, by asking Reeves to be his best man. This was also a fabricated story. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the situation who confirmed the report was inaccurate. Even though Reeves was friends with River when he was alive, there was no evidence he is particularly close to his brother.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.