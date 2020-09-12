Latest Rumors About Kate Middleton Having Twins [UPDATE]

Two years ago, OK! incorrectly stated Kate Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child. The report came out five months after the birth of her third son, Louis, but the outlet claimed Middleton “always wanted four children.” Gossip Cop however found various red flags about the piece, particularly when it quoted an insider who claimed only the immediate families were aware of the news. If that were true, how did this “insider” have detailed information about the supposed pregnancy? We dismissed the bogus report when it came out.