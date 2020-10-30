Latest Rumors About John Mellencamp's Love Life

Three-time Golden Globe nominee Meg Ryan had an on-again-off-again relationship with John Mellencamp for most of the 2010s. The two were engaged but called the whole thing off in 2019. Today, the two seemed to have moved on, but they've gotten back together before, so who knows. The relationship spawned loads of tabloid rumors. Here are some bogus stories Gossip Cop has busted about Ryan and the former Johnny Cougar.
According to the Globe, Ryan was getting some work done before the big day, but things "backfired big-time." The Sleepless in Seattle star was "the talk of the town" because of "her wonky nose." The embarrassment caused her to call the wedding off so she could save face. Gossip Cop spoke to reps for both Ryan and Mellencamp separately, and it was called an "absurd fabrication." The wedding did end up getting called off, but that was months later and had nothing to do with any bad plastic surgery.
In the summer of 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Ryan and Mellencamp had gotten married in secret. Ryan was spotted "frolicking" with a ring on that finger, so the tabloid concluded she and Mellencamp must have gotten "tired of all the all the speculation" and just got married on a whim. The ring turned out to just be an accessory, for Mellencamp was in the same photos without a band on. The two broke up a few months after this story, so it was abundantly clear that the tabloid had simply made the whole thing up.
Supermodel Christie Brinkley was said to be "pining" for her ex Mellencamp shortly after things ended with Ryan. According to OK!, Brinkley was "making her move." Now that Mellencamp was single again, "Christie went ahead and reached out to him." Apparently, he was her favorite boyfriend and she never moved on. Beyond the testimony of some dubious sources, the tabloid could not provide any legitimate evidence. Gossip Cop reached out to Brinkley's rep, who told us on the record that the report was false. Reports about exes still in love is a typical tabloid trope.
Shortly after the split, Mellencamp rebounded by dating beauty guru Jamie Sherrill. The Globe reported that things had turned serious for the two, and a Mellencamp wanted "marry her as soon as possible." He believes Jamie is the love of his life and wants to spend the rest of his life with her." Once COVID-19 was over, the wedding would happen. Ryan will not be on the guest list, for Mellencamp was "still bitter about the way things ended." A rep for Mellencamp told Gossip Cop that there was no wedding being planned at all.