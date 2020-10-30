Latest Rumors About John Mellencamp's Love Life

The Secret Wedding

In the summer of 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Ryan and Mellencamp had gotten married in secret. Ryan was spotted "frolicking" with a ring on that finger, so the tabloid concluded she and Mellencamp must have gotten "tired of all the all the speculation" and just got married on a whim. The ring turned out to just be an accessory, for Mellencamp was in the same photos without a band on. The two broke up a few months after this story, so it was abundantly clear that the tabloid had simply made the whole thing up.