Latest Rumors About Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Upcoming Wedding

Rather Than Getting Married, They’re Having A Baby?

Perhaps the single most common tabloid rumor, next to divorce speculation, is a supposed secret pregnancy. Heat claimed just that, beside photographs of Lopez and Rodriguez, in it’s headline: “forget the wedding, we’re having a baby!” Here we see yet another anonymous “insider” claiming while “they’ll set another date” for the wedding, “kids were one of the first things they discussed when they started dating” and now is “the perfect time to add to their family.” At least this made-up story depicts two people in love and not folks ready to call off a wedding over losing a Golden Globe. Of course it’s also not true. Gossip Cop busted this story when Lopez appeared on The Today Show and said “there’s no planning right now.” That would imply no wedding or babies in the immediate future.