Latest Report On Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Divorce Hints At Cheating Scandal

Kanye West looking upset and staring off in the distance with Kim Kardashian in the background looking at the cameras at a recent red carpet event.
(vasilis asvestas/shutterstock.com)

After six years of marriage and raising four children together, it looks like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may be getting a divorce. According to one tabloid, the split is stemming from a cheating scandal. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘$1 Billion Climax’

The National Enquirer promised “lurid details of the divorcing duo’s brawls” in a top story about the Kim and Kanye breakup. The tabloid says the two have been living separate lives, with Kim in California and Kanye in Wyoming. An insider said, “Kanye’s official line was that he had this love affair with Wyoming, and it’s the only place he can be himself… but the longer he stayed away, the more suspicious Kim became.”

Kim and Kanye are calling it quits because “Kanye spiraled out of control.” The tabloid then goes over some of West’s erratic behavior in the last year, including the Presidential campaign and the Robert Kardashian hologram before saying “Kanye’s made it very clear that he has zero time for the family.” The article concludes by saying Kris Jenner “is disgusted” and “she’ll fight fire with fire even if Kim won’t - and that’s only making Kim more nervous.”

Cheating Undercurrent

This tabloid is very careful to never say Kim or Kanye cheated, but that’s clearly what it’s going for. We get to hear about how “suspicious Kim became” when Kanye spent conspicuous amounts of time in Wyoming. The tabloid even prints that neither “star cheated, but,” which is obviously inviting the reader to make their own cheating conclusion.

The actual details of this break-up are very complicated, but we do know some things. A popular rumor circulated about Kanye having an affair with Jeffree Star, but we debunked that story after Star denied it. We also debunked the rumor that Kim was now dating CNN’s Van Jones. A rep for Kim Kardashian West told us there was “absolutely no truth” to that story.

Difficult To Trust

Gossip Cop doubts that the Enquirer has any real insight into the “lurid details” of a cheating scandal or else it would simply print those details. This tabloid said the two would breakup last year over West’s religious obsession, but that obsession is completely missing from this new story. We also busted its story that West asked for an open marriage, for West has made it clear he doesn’t approve of Kim seeing other people. It’s tough to trust this tabloid with West news when it’s been wrong many times before.

If this tabloid really had the scoop on a cheating scandal, why try to use fluffy language to disguise that fact? The West divorce is playing out in real-time, we genuinely couldn’t say why specifically the two may break-up, but it’s probably over issues built up over a long period of time and not a phantom cheating scandal.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.

