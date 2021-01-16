Latest Report On Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Divorce Hints At Cheating Scandal

Difficult To Trust

Gossip Cop doubts that the Enquirer has any real insight into the “lurid details” of a cheating scandal or else it would simply print those details. This tabloid said the two would breakup last year over West’s religious obsession, but that obsession is completely missing from this new story. We also busted its story that West asked for an open marriage, for West has made it clear he doesn’t approve of Kim seeing other people. It’s tough to trust this tabloid with West news when it’s been wrong many times before.