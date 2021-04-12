Latest On Tiger Woods’ Health, Personal Life Post-Crash

Gossip Cop

Tiger Woods smiling in a black vest and shirt
(Harry How/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is currently recovering at home after he was involved in a rollover car crash. Woods had to be pried from his vehicle and sustained major injuries to his legs, but it’s just a relief that he’s alive and recovering. With any major injury like this, tabloids will inevitably publish multiple stories about the situation. Here are some articles Gossip Cop has investigated about Woods’ car crash.

Cover-Up In Progress

According to Globe, the police investigation into Tiger Woods’ car crash was ruled an accident too soon. A former detective who is not working the case said, “I definitely believe the opinion that it was declared as an accident too early in the investigation.” The story relied heavily on Woods’ 2017 car crash as evidence that a drug test should’ve been ordered. Gossip Cop pointed out that this was a speculative story without a hint of legitimate insight, so it could be disregarded. The investigators later concluded that Woods was speeding at the time, which was the sole cause of the crash.

Tiger Woods Could Have Permanent Brain Damage

Just weeks after the crash, the National Enquirer claimed that Tiger Woods could lose his $900 million empire due to brain injury. A doctor who hadn’t treated the golfer said, “In any car accident, head and neck injury are a number one concern.” If the injuries to his head were serious enough, then Woods could lose his numerous endorsements. Since this doctor had no real connection to Woods, this whole story basically said that car crashes can cause bad brain injuries. Yes, that’s true, but this has nothing to do with Woods, who was already recovering at home when the story came out. There was also an announcement about his new deal with 2K after the accident, so his fortune is secure.

Tiger Woods Creeping Out His Ex-Wife

About a month before the crash, the Globe reported that Woods was trying to re-enter his ex-wife’s life. Elin Nordegren was no interested in renewing even a friendship with Woods. He was allegedly always mentioning where he went wrong in the past, and was “creeping out” Nordegren. Gossip Cop easily debunked this story, for the two exes are still friends. Woods told Stephen Colbert in 2016: “She’s been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me.” Nordegren was also photographed at a golf tournament cheering Woods and their son Charlie on the sideline.

Woods Winning Back Lindsey Vonn

According to Woman’s Day, Tiger Woods was trying to win back Lindsey Vonn after she got dumped by PK Subban. Friends of Woods said that he was “doing everything he can to win her back” because he “still loves her.” This article failed to mention that Woods has moved on from Vonn. He’s dating Erica Herman, and there’s no evidence that he’s hung up on Vonn.

