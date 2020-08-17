Latest On Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans

First, let’s get this antiquated notion out of the way that the only way for a woman to “keep” a man is to marry him. Swift and Alwyn are a modern couple and Gossip Cop doubts very much that Swift is so worried about “losing” Alwyn that she must marry him as soon as possible, pandemic be damned. Second, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer has claimed to have the scoop on a Swift/Alwyn wedding. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked an allegation in the outlet the maintained the two were planning a Fourth of July wedding in Rhode Island. Again, no mention of that claim, or that the tabloid’s reporting was wrong, in this latest story.