Latest On Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are in the tabloids all the time. Speculation has run rampant in the gossip media ever since the couple first got together in the spring of 2017. Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories about the Swift and Alwyn’s supposed wedding, but more have popped up in the last couple weeks.
Two weeks ago came the most dramatic of the recent tabloid reports. Woman’s Day published a story with the headline “Broody Taylor’s Baby News!” In the story, the outlet alleges that Swift has been “broody for years” and a supposed “friend” tells the unreliable magazine, “Holing up with Joe has cemented their relationship” and “they’re ready to take the step now, whether it be a baby or a wedding or both.”
No doubt spurred on by all the publicity surrounding Taylor Swift’s new album, it seemed like every tabloid was coming up with its own version of this story. Heat appears to have invented a story claiming Swift’s friend Blake Lively is on tap to plan the wedding for Swift and Alwyn.
The tabloid asserts that a source says, “Taylor and Joe have been unofficially engaged for over six months. Blake will be front and center as the maid of honor, while Ryan [Reynolds, Lively’s husband], has been tapped to be a groomsman.” What does “unofficially engaged” mean? If a wedding is being planned, doesn’t that make the couple “officially” engaged? Is this a legal term we’re unfamiliar with? It’s not. It’s just more evidence the tabloid is guessing on all counts. Gossip Cop seriously doubts Blake Lively is planning Taylor Swift’s wedding, despite how close they are as friends.
It’s also worth noting that the tabloid claimed a source told it in April that Swift and Alwyn were planning to get married in London. "Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family," claimed the dubious source. Unsurprisingly, the tabloid didn’t mention that in this latest bogus report.
Last week, it was the American tabloids’ turn. The National Enquirer reported a so-called “spy” as telling it, “Taylor says no man she’s ever dated comes close to Joe and she doesn’t want to lose him!” The unreliable paper goes on to assert the couple had “an event wedding” planned for this summer, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they’ve supposedly put that on hold for “something simple at Taylor’s Nashville mansion."
First, let’s get this antiquated notion out of the way that the only way for a woman to “keep” a man is to marry him. Swift and Alwyn are a modern couple and Gossip Cop doubts very much that Swift is so worried about “losing” Alwyn that she must marry him as soon as possible, pandemic be damned. Second, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer has claimed to have the scoop on a Swift/Alwyn wedding. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked an allegation in the outlet the maintained the two were planning a Fourth of July wedding in Rhode Island. Again, no mention of that claim, or that the tabloid’s reporting was wrong, in this latest story.
Finally last week, In Touch, which, it should be noted, is owned by the same parent company of the Enquirer, wasn’t willing to go as far with its sketchy reporting. Instead, the magazine simply claimed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are secretly engaged. A supposed “insider” tells the magazine, “Joe first proposed in England three months ago and she said yes!” One reason to doubt the veracity of this claim is that another sister publication of In Touch, Life & Style, made almost the exact same claim two years ago. Have some originality at least!
So, which is it? Is Taylor Swift engaged? Rushing to the altar? Pregnant and getting hitched? Gossip Cop can’t say for sure what the couple’s plans are, as they are very private about their relationship, but we are positive that this all can’t be true at the same time and since all of these sources, friends, and insiders don’t have anything close to a consistent story, we pretty confident it saying it’s almost all probably false.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.