Latest On Ryan Seacrest's Health Rumors

Ryan Seacrest is one of the hardest working men in the entertainment industry. This is a fact. Yet, because of his vigorous work ethic, there have been rumors that Seacrest is taking on more than he can manage. The tabloids have made several inaccurate claims about the American Idol host’s health, however, Gossip Cop has corrected a few of these bogus rumors. Here are some stories we’ve busted about Seacrest and his health.
Two months ago, the National Enquirer falsely claimed Ryan Seacrest was going blind because of botox injections. The absurd story was concocted after fans began to worry Seacrest had a stroke when he appeared to slur his words on air. The unreliable outlet purported that Seacrest was going blind, not due to a stroke, but because the radio personality was giving himself botox injections during the current lockdown. A supposed source who alleged to “know Seacrest” told the outlet, “It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home as most Hollywood cosmetic surgeons are still closed.” The story sounded too ridiculous and dramatic for Gossip Cop to believe. We ran the questionable piece by our own, more credible source, who told us the story was incorrect and crazy.
Days later, Closer Weekly purported Seacrest was considering permanently relocating to Los Angeles. Since the current quarantine started, Seacrest has been filming Live! With Ryan and Kelly from his home in Los Angeles. The magazine contended Seacrest may stay in L.A. because he felt it was “healthier” for him. A supposed source was quoted stating Seacrest knew this move would drastically change things for the morning talk show “but right now, he’s dreading the thought of not living in California.” Gossip Cop pointed out that we already corrected the narrative of Seacrest going back to Los Angeles. It was also confirmed by Page Six that there was no truth to this rumor.
Within the same week, the Enquirer came up with another ridiculous narrative. The paper alleged Seacrest was dying from an incurable disease. The outlet claimed this “incurable” illness was affected by Seacrest’s health and his career. Multiple sources asserted the producer was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, which left his co-workers “flipping out” because he took a day off from work. To sell its bogus article, the supermarket quoted a doctor who hadn't treated Seacrest, but still claimed the host was suffering from acute fatigue syndrome. The entire piece was fabricated and highly-overdramatized. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Seacrest who dismissed the phony report.
The tabloids have even maintained that Seacrest sought help for his mental health in the past. Last summer, the Enquirer proclaimed Seacrest went to therapy to cure his "cold feet." At the time, Seacrest had reconciled his relationship with Shana Taylor. The magazine asserted Seacrest sought treatment to figure out his fear of marriage so he could wed his on-and-off-again girlfriend. Even though it was confirmed Seacrest and Taylor had reconciled their relationship at the time, there was no proof the two were planning to wed or that Seacrest sought treatment. It's worth noting that Seacrest and Taylor recently split for the third time, therefore the two never got married.
In short, Seacrest does work hard and most people may not understand his productivity. This doesn’t mean the television host is working himself to death or that he’s suffering from any illnesses.