Latest On Ryan Seacrest's Health Rumors

Ryan Seacrest's Botox Mishap

Two months ago, the National Enquirer falsely claimed Ryan Seacrest was going blind because of botox injections. The absurd story was concocted after fans began to worry Seacrest had a stroke when he appeared to slur his words on air. The unreliable outlet purported that Seacrest was going blind, not due to a stroke, but because the radio personality was giving himself botox injections during the current lockdown. A supposed source who alleged to “know Seacrest” told the outlet, “It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home as most Hollywood cosmetic surgeons are still closed.” The story sounded too ridiculous and dramatic for Gossip Cop to believe. We ran the questionable piece by our own, more credible source, who told us the story was incorrect and crazy.