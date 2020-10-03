Latest On Prince Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Marriage Rumors

Camilla Parker Bowles Marriage Ruled 'Illegal'

This was a follow-up story from Globe on the previously debunked story about divorce orders. Apparently, the court proceedings proved the marriage was never legal in the first place. This news was "the best 93rd birthday present for the queen." The tabloid claimed the Prince of Wales "must marry in church with a clergyman officiating. But Charles and Camilla, both divorced, said 'I do' in a civil ceremony." Since it wasn't an official marriage, there would be no divorce, so Prince Charles would keep his money. There was nothing accurate about this story. It cites the Marriage Act of 1836 as proof the marriage was illegal, but that was replaced in 1953 by The Registration Service Act. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are legally married and no divorce is imminent.