Latest On Prince Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Marriage Rumors

The love story of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles started with as much controversy as tabloids have ever seen but has since settled down considerably. The future king of England is still subjected to loads of rumors about his marriage, most negative but some hopeful. Here are some rumors debunked by Gossip Cop about the Prince of Wales and his bride.
According to the Globe, Prince Charles "secretly filed divorce papers" per orders of his mother. The queen "wants all family scandals resolved before she dies," and that means "that sharp-tongued shrew" had to go. Prince Charles was "begging the court to keep the proceedings confidential to avoid more shocking scandal and embarrassment." Here's the thing about court proceedings: they leave public records. This doesn't mean Prince Charles wouldn't get his privacy wish, it means this story is completely bogus. Plus, how would the highest-profile of divorces cause scandals to end? It was a preposterous story.
This was a follow-up story from Globe on the previously debunked story about divorce orders. Apparently, the court proceedings proved the marriage was never legal in the first place. This news was "the best 93rd birthday present for the queen." The tabloid claimed the Prince of Wales "must marry in church with a clergyman officiating. But Charles and Camilla, both divorced, said 'I do' in a civil ceremony." Since it wasn't an official marriage, there would be no divorce, so Prince Charles would keep his money. There was nothing accurate about this story. It cites the Marriage Act of 1836 as proof the marriage was illegal, but that was replaced in 1953 by The Registration Service Act. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are legally married and no divorce is imminent.
To mark the couple's 15-year anniversary, New Idea claimed the two had a major falling out. Prince Charles had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and he was "heartbroken that he can't even spend his wedding anniversary with the love of his life." Fortunately for the world, but unfortunate for the tabloid, by the time this story came out Prince Charles was out of isolation and in good health. The couple got to celebrate their anniversary together, and the tabloid was embarrassed.
Not long after saying the marriage was falling apart, New Idea completely changed the narrative and said the two would celebrate a "second wedding." In order to lift the spirits of the British people, Bowles and Prince Charles would hold a public vow renewal without Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on the guest list. Since this story was released, the same tabloid claimed Prince Charles was caught cheating. New Idea simply can't keep a consistent narrative from month to month. No vow renewal is in the works, and so Gossip Cop debunked the story.