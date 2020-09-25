Latest On Elton John Health Scares And Money Problems

He’ll Never Sing Again

It’s no secret that John partied very hard for decades. The National Enquirer claimed his “hard-partying past and illness” had finally caught up to him and he would never sing again. This article came out right around the aforementioned pneumonia incident, with the tabloid saying his “voice may be silenced forever.” The tabloid explained his “his history of cocaine abuse and bulimia may have ravaged his voice even further.” The “Tiny Dancer” singer has been sober for about three decades now, and there’s no indication that all of a sudden his voice just up and left him. After the pneumonia incident, John added additional dates to the tour, not removing any of them. John’s partying did not destroy his voice forty years down the line, for the story was false.