Latest On Bradley Cooper’s Dating Life

Jennifer Garner: Best Friend Turned Girlfriend?

Cooper and Garner have been close friends since starring in Alias years ago. The two were photographed together on the beach with Cooper’s daughter and, well, the tabloids lost their mind. In Touch hastily said “They have a connection that neither of them can deny any longer,” and it was now “getting serious.” The trip to the beach, where they built sandcastles with a child, was not a romantic one at all, and a source close to the situation confirmed to Gossip Cop that the two were not dating.