Latest Brad Pitt Dating Reports Connect Him With Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock

As a major Hollywood heartthrob, the tabloids incessantly link Brad Pitt with nearly any woman in his vicinity. Of course, he’s most often romanticized with ex-spouse Jennifer Aniston, but recently Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock have also gained traction with the outlets. Gossip Cop revisits some of these rowdy rumors from the past month.

Brad Pitt Secretly Hooking Up With Jennifer Aniston?

Do we think Pitt and Aniston regret publicly sharing mere words with each other at the SAG awards last year yet? Their insanely brief encounter brewed hundreds of rumors that still persist over a year later. Even before that, though, the ex-couple could hardly reside in the same country without supposedly being back together or rekindling their marriage which officially ended over 16 years ago at this point. Nonetheless, the tabloids won’t give up their fight.

In early March of this year, the cover story of Star promised to reveal details about Pitt and Aniston’s weekend hookups at the actress’s Bel Air Home. Apparently, they’d been enjoying sizzling-hot date nights for months and relished in the secrecy of it all. Scanty sources masquerading as their close friends tried to allege that “Jen even waits for him in bed – naked,” which only further highlighted the absurdity of this article. It’s highly doubtful that close friends of the previous Friends co-stars would admit this, let alone to an infamous tabloid that twists words like tight knot. Obviously, the publication concocted an alluring story to sell their story.

More Hot Hookups, Not A Lot Of Truth

Two days later, Life & Style shared that Aniston was not only hooking up with Pitt (like the previous tabloid suggested), but also seeing a wealthy mystery man. Sources alleged that Pitt had been chilling with Aniston in her trailer on the set of The Morning Show and nonchalantly hooking up with her too. The story quickly escalated to say that Pitt had also been visiting Aniston in her home on the weekends, and that although she’s content to play the field with other suitors, hence the mystery man, their chemistry never fizzled from decades ago. “Her face lights up whenever she sees him and they’re getting along better than ever,” one source exclaimed. Even though this was the upteenth time the two have been said to reunite and rekindle, Gossip Cop checked with close sources of the two who confirmed the entire thing was fabricated.

Bonding With Sandra Bullock On Bullet Train

A third tabloid took a stab with Pitt, claiming he and Sandra Bullock were cozying up on the set of their upcoming film Bullet Train. Said to be bonding big-time, National Enquirer reported the two had been crushing on each other for years and were jumping at the opportunity to not only work together, but become romantically involved as well. This is despite Bullock steadily dating Bryan Randall.

But according to an insider, “Their chemistry is explosive – even without special effects – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the cast or crew.” The story also threw in some nonsensical quote saying, “They’ve been seen laughing with each other plenty of times, which has also raised more than a few eyebrows because actors don’t really socialize like that unless they really like each other.” Really? Gossip Cop is getting some laughable fifth grade vibes over that salacious statement. Apparently, laughing isn’t allowed unless actors are getting chummy with each other! With little basis and a reputable spokesperson denying the rumors, Gossip Cop easily disproved this repetitive narrative.

Lopez Setting Sights on Pitt

Finally, a fourth tabloid asserted that Jennifer Lopez planned to leave longtime love, Alex Rodriquez for Brad Pitt. A New Idea article from a couple weeks ago claimed that despite Lopez and Rodriguez publicly denying their separation, the Latino singer was still ready to ax their engagement and pursue Pitt. Sources gleaned that Lopez needed to preserve her reputation, especially after rumors of Rodriguez cheating with Madison LeCroy surfaced. What better way to do that than immediately move on with another, albeit different type of celeb?

The tabloid might (somehow) think this makes sense, but Lopez certainly doesn’t. Again, not only is she still together with Rodriguez, she’s not even linked with Pitt in any meaningful way. Although the story suggests they had been talking, that’s doubtful. And in fact, during a game of “Who’d You Rather,” played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez innocently chose Harry Styles over Pitt. Not that this means anything at all, but it certainly makes the reading more comical. As much as this tabloid wants to paint Lopez as a wounded, desperate Hollywood star, Gossip Cop is confident it’s as inaccurate as this make-believe headline.

