Latest About Jimmy Kimmel Possibly Losing His Show

"Disgraced" Jimmy Was Done For?

Last month, the National Enquirer asserted Kimmel was being replaced. Following the fallout of the blackface disgrace, Jimmy Kimmel issued an apology. The Enquirer, however, stated Kimmel’s public apology did nothing but seal the host’s doom and that ABC was already looking for his replacement. It was suggested by the supermarket tabloid the executives from ABC were looking for a “scandal-free” host. Gossip Cop dismissed this fallacious story. We pointed out that despite Kimmel receiving some harsh criticism for his mistake, the actor has a three-year contract extension with ABC, which he signed in August 2019. Additionally, Kimmel just hosted the Emmys. Therefore, we think it's safe to say the host isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.