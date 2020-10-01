Latest About Jimmy Kimmel Possibly Losing His Show

Jimmy Kimmel faced a lot of backlash after old photos of the host sporting a "blackface" resurfaced. After Kimmel decided to take a summer hiatus, it was rumored the late-night host would be kicked off his prime-time show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! There have also been some gossip about Kimmel's marriage to Molly McNearney being in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has gathered some stories we looked into about Kimmel’s personal and professional life.
In 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Molly McNearney was not happy about Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jimmy Kimmel. The tabloid reported that McNearney was tired of Aniston always “hijacking her husband." A suspicious insider added McNearney didn’t like it when "Jen and Jimmy go off by themselves" and felt the Friends star could “take her man.” Gossip Cop debunked this bogus narrative. Though Aniston is friends with Kimmel, she is close to McNearney as well. McNearney was also on the plane with Aniston that made an emergency landing, which proves the two have a separate relationship.
Last month, the National Enquirer asserted Kimmel was being replaced. Following the fallout of the blackface disgrace, Jimmy Kimmel issued an apology. The Enquirer, however, stated Kimmel’s public apology did nothing but seal the host’s doom and that ABC was already looking for his replacement. It was suggested by the supermarket tabloid the executives from ABC were looking for a “scandal-free” host. Gossip Cop dismissed this fallacious story. We pointed out that despite Kimmel receiving some harsh criticism for his mistake, the actor has a three-year contract extension with ABC, which he signed in August 2019. Additionally, Kimmel just hosted the Emmys. Therefore, we think it's safe to say the host isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
But, a separate report from OK! alleged Jennifer Lawrence wanted to replace Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine claimed the actress felt the hosting gig was a “dream job” for her and despite her love for Kimmel she would replace the host “in a heartbeat.” A so-called insider tattled to the outlet that Lawrence was “making it discreetly known that her hat’s in the ring if the gig comes up.” But Gossip Cop already corrected the narrative that Kimmel was being replaced. Additionally, the host returned to his show following his summer break on September 21st. We guess that the publication came up with this phony scenario because of the positive feedback Lawrence took over Kimmel’s show one time.
Yes, Jimmy Kimmel's blackface controversy garnered a lot of negative attention. But, the host is still doing what he loves every night and will probably continue to do so for some time.