Larry King Wrote Estranged Wife Out Of Will, Giving To Ex-Wives Instead?

Legendary broadcaster Larry King passed away in January, leaving behind over 50,000 interviews. In addition to broadcasting, King was known for his numerous marriages and divorces. One tabloid claims King left his estranged wife Shawn Southwick King out of his will. Gossip Cop investigates.

Revenge From The Grave

According to In Touch, “everyone is battling for a piece of [Larry King’s] $150 million fortune.” The Ghostbusters star “was married eight times to seven different women and was in the midst of ending his longest marriage” with Shawn Southwick King when he died. A source said, “Larry shocked her by announcing he planned to share his wealth with multiple family members and some former ex-wives.”

Shawn Southwick King “can’t help but feel betrayed” but this “sick and twisted revenge from the grave.” Shawn “might still get a good chunk of the money no matter what,” for she was still technically married to King. Even still, “she’s definitely nervous because there was a lot of bitterness between them at the end.”

His Will Is Public

Shortly after this story came out, King’s will became public. In it, he says he wants “100 percent of my funds to be divided equally among my children.” It’s worth noting that Shawn did attend his funeral, but King only planned to give his fortune to his children, not any of his ex-wives.

Since this story was so fixated on this being a deliberate slight to Shawn specifically, Gossip Cop is calling it mostly false. While it is true that Shawn isn’t in the will, he also didn’t include anything for his other ex-wives as In Touch said he would. This leads us to believe that this tabloid didn’t have any real insight, as the split from Shawn has been public knowledge for a year. It simply made up a reasonable story that was almost true.

Other Bogus Stories

Cutting family members out of wills is actually a pretty common tabloid trope. Woman’s Day reported that Victoria Beckham was cutting her son Brooklyn out of the will because she didn’t approve of his fiancee, Nicola Peltz. The National Enquirer said that Kirk Douglas cut Michael Douglas out of his will, which was misleading because Kirk left most of his money to charity and Michael doesn’t need it.

The Globe once claimed that Prince Charles was dying and had cut his wife Camilla Parker Bowles out of the will, which was wrong on two fronts. He didn’t die, nor have they broken up. Gossip Cop also busted OK! for claiming that Caitlyn Jenner had cut all of her children out of the will. It’s an easy story to write that adds scintillating drama to rivalries that are typically nonexistent.

In King’s case, he and Shawn were estranged and she ultimately wasn’t in the will. It doesn’t seem like she was specifically left out in favor of his other ex-wives, for all the money went to his children.

