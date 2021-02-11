Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiance Of Sleeping With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show this morning and the former NBA star had a lot to say about his ex-fiance Sabrina Parr as well as his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. In fact, Odom claimed his two exes had more than just him in common and alleged that Parr had an affair with Kardashian’s on-again, off-again flame Tristan Thompson.
During his virtual visit with Wendy Williams, Lamar Odom didn’t bother mincing words when speaking about Sabrina Parr, whom he referred to as a “decrepit reptilian” woman, but he had only kind words for Khloe Kardashian. Williams asked Odom, who had broken up with Parr in November, but the pair reconciled later that month. By December, however, the couple called it quits for good, with Odom accusing Parr of holding his social media accounts hostage.
Now, Odom told Williams, “She’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy.” He claimed that he had no problem talking badly about his ex because she accused him of being on drugs again.
Odom, who very famously had a near-death experience thanks to a deadly cocktail of drugs and alcohol, told Williams, “Anyone who does that to me … that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression, my lifestyle, so I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar’s feelings and all that, put the drug things on him. … and she should know that.”
Since she got personal, Odom apparently didn’t mind doing the same himself and told Williams that he’d found out that Parr had slept with his ex-wife’s “significant other.” Odom has only been married once, so it didn’t take long to figure out who Odom was referring to.
He didn’t mention a timeline, so it’s possible that the affair happened before Tristan Thompson began a relationship with Kardashian, or even before Odom started dating Parr. Still, this admission is probably the last thing Kardashian and Thompson wanted, especially since the pair only reconciled last summer. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have responded to the interview yet, so we'll all have to wait and see if there's any fall out from Odom's candid confession.