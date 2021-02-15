Who Is NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend?

Tom Brady and Gisele, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Lamar Jackson and… whom? It’s not uncommon for NFL players to make up one-half of a high-profile power couple, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback prefers to keeps his personal life under wraps.

That doesn’t stop fans from wanting details. And despite Jackson’s best efforts, there are clues about his love life floating around in cyberspace. Find out everything we know about Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend, Jamie Taylor.

Lamar Jackson Is One Of The Best Quarterbacks In The NFL

Lamar Jackson, 24, is one of the biggest stars in football today. In 2016, while he was at the University of Louisville, he became the youngest recipient of the Heisman Trophy. Two years later, he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens (32nd overall) to serve as relief for then-quarterback Joe Flacco.

Now the starting quarterback, Jackson has been a boon for the Ravens. In 2020, he set an NFL single-season rushing record for QBs (1,206) and earned the M.V.P. Award for his performance on the field. He ties with Tom Brady as the only player to receive a unanimous vote for the honor.

“It feels good when you can make [naysayers] eat their words because they’re so negative,” Jackson said after receiving the award. “How are you going to wake up and be so negative about somebody who’s not negative toward you or don’t do anything wrong? Don’t worry about what they say. Do you.”

Check out the plays that earned his M.V.P. status in this highlight reel from the 2019-2020 season:

Lamar Jackson Is An Extremely Private Person Off The Football Field

Jackson was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, and began playing football at eight years old. He lost his father and grandmother on the same day that same year, but to this day he has very rarely commented on the matter.

According to Sports Illustrated, his mom Felicia Jones “told him then not to cry, that they would do better and amount to something.”

Jones is his manager, and as a tight family unit, both the parent and child decline the majority of interview requests that come their way. Oversharing and overexposure are not their styles. They are unusually private—so much that their former Louisville neighbors never even knew that Jackson was a local sports hero.

“I have the type of mother that sits back and lets everything happen for you, lets you have the spotlight, is not willing to join out there and just go talking about anything that don’t have nothing to do with her,” Jackson told the Courier-Journal in 2016. “It’s about football, not about other things.”

“They’ve been through a lot together,” added former NFL player Lamar Thomas, who recruited Jackson to play for Louisville. “For them to want to stay together and try to do this thing together, that’s the way they’ve always been. They’d just rather the play do the talking… It’s different than sometimes it’s portrayed. I know it’s hard for you guys in the media because she’s not accessible or talkative, but would you rather have it the [LaVar] Ball way or this way?”

As Jackson’s star rises, he’s become even more protective of his personal life. His social media accounts are mostly dedicated to brand deals and football commentary. Forget any hints about his family and girlfriend. For a look at Jackson’s life off the field, fans only get the occasional selfie.

Who Is Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend?

Lamar Jackson is so private that you have to wonder if his girlfriend, Jamie Taylor, even exists. Photos and couple sightings are scarce, and Jackson rarely mentions her in interviews.

But she is in fact a real person. The couple reportedly met during Jackson’s last days at Louisville and are going on four years together. In 2019, just before the start of Jackson’s second NFL season, Taylor went on the record with the Ravens team website to offer insight on her boyfriend. Apparently, he’s been a good influence on her.

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism,” she said. “I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.'”

We also know that Taylor has a geeky streak that’s rubbed off on Jackson… sort-of. In 2019, he appeared in a candid pic dressed as Harry Potter for Halloween.

“Harry Potter. I was Harry,” Jackson told reporters at a press conference. “I thought it was pretty cool. My girl she wanted [to do a Harry Potter theme]. Had the little coat on, I felt like I was back at the wizard’s place. It was pretty dope…I wouldn’t say I am [a fan.]. I watched a few movies but it’s pretty long. I get sleepy. I’ll be watching it for like a good hour then [I fall asleep]. Then Harry Potter start watching me.”

He may not be a die-hard fan, but at least he’s a supportive boyfriend. We’d say that Jackson could use a magic spell to earn himself a Super Bowl ring, but he’s young and talented enough that we suspect he’ll get there on his own one day. Maybe then, we’ll finally get to know more about his girlfriend.