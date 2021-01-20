Lori Harvey Faking Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan? News Lori Harvey Faking Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan?
Lady Gaga’s Big Gold Bird Pin Explained

screenshot of Lady Gaga performing at the Inauguration in a navy coat and golden dove pin
(CSPAN)

Lady Gaga absolutely nailed the National Anthem at the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but her oversized accessory caught the attention of millions of people. The singer's gold brooch was hard to miss and even sparked quite a few The Hunger Games jokes, but the singer's pin carries a much deeper meaning. And no, it isn't a mockingjay.

The "Alejandro" singer's entire outfit was unsurprisingly incredible, with a gorgeous, flowing red skirt accented with a navy top and black gloves. Her hair was done up in a beautiful braid, and simple earrings and red lipsticks completed her look. It was the golden dove, however, that made the biggest impression on many, and she explained the purpose of the accessory on Twitter.

"A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other," the Grammy-winning artist wrote on Twitter.

It's an extremely kind and human accent for the ceremony, but it carries an extra note of patriotism. The seal of the United States depicts an eagle with an olive branch clutched in its right talon, a symbol of the power of peace that Congress wields. The dove, of course, is an everlasting symbol of peace. It makes total sense for Gaga to evoke the symbols, especially given what she wrote before her performance, where she said she'd "sing for the hearts of all people who live on this land."

