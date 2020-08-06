Lady Gaga Secretly Eight Months Pregnant?

Pregnancy rumors are easy to debunk simply by waiting them out. Was Lady Gaga pregnant back in February as one tabloid claims? Gossip Cop thinks you know the answer.
Woman’s Day claimed in December “all signs are there that she’s got a baby on board!” The father was supposedly Dan Horton, an audio engineer who has worked professionally with Gaga. Gaga has been “inseparable from Mike” since December, or so “A friend” claims.
The tabloid also lacks any decency. The so-called “friend” crassly added that “‘do not disturb’ is always on her door when he’s in town.” Attached as well is a photograph showing Gaga’s alleged 2-month “bump watch,” which is additionally insulting seeing as she was never pregnant.
This same tabloid also claimed Gaga was bearing Bradley Cooper’s child, which of course was bogus too. Gaga and Cooper are a typical tabloid item strictly because of their electric chemistry in A Star is Born. Horton and Gaga were a legitimate item last year, but Gaga moved on to Michael Polansky around the New Year. The two are even Instagram official.
The only proof the tabloid has comes from this single “friend,” who said Gaga “been avoiding booze and cut back on her extreme exercise regime.” Gaga actually addressed the idea of cutting back on drinking, but it was for her album Chromatica, not a baby. She told Zane Lowe in May “I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album.”
As for the exercise claim, Gaga is a notoriously physical live performer, as evidenced by her Super Bowl Halftime Show a few years back. She cannot perform shows up to her caliber without hefty exercise. Frankly, addressing the drinking and exercise is a bit of a waste of time though. Gossip Cop can debunk this story quickly, as obviously Gaga is not eight months pregnant.
Woman’s Day has a fake pregnancy story in pretty much every issue. Ben Affleck is apparently expecting children with Ana De Armas and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It claimed Bindi Irwin was postponing her wedding due to pregnancy, but the wedding came and a baby did not.
The list goes on and on. The tabloid claimed Margot Robbie was going on an elaborate vacation to celebrate her first pregnancy, never pregnant and she filmed The Suicide Squad instead of vacationing. Kate Middleton, Heidi Klum, and Claire Foy have all been erroneously called pregnant by this tabloid too.
All these bogus pregnancy stories prove that Woman’s Day should never be trusted with pregnancy scoops. After eight months with no bump, this story is patently false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.