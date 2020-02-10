Lady Gaga Pregnant With New Boyfriend’s Baby?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Lady Gaga pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby? That’s the bogus claim one tabloid is making this week. Gossip Cop knows the truth.

The tabloid NW is reporting this week that the pop superstar is expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky. Gaga only made the announcement of her new relationship on Instagram a week ago, and already the magazine is getting weird about it. A supposed “insider” alleges that the singer has “always wanted to be a mum and feels like this is the right time.” The source adds that while the pregnancy was not at all planned, Polansky seems happy to go “from what was meant to be a holiday fling to babydaddy.”

Because this is a story about Gaga and because we’re living in a post-A Star Is Born world, of course Bradley Cooper had to come up. In a series of wild and unsubstantiated assumptions, the magazine claims Gaga initially had her sights set on her co-star, but with Cooper “not ready to commit and Gaga’s biological clock ticking, the singer threw caution to the wind with her new man.”

Where to begin with this story. First of all, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who assures us that Gaga is not pregnant. It seems the “source” NW cites either does not exist or is lying through their teeth about what they know of the singer’s personal life. Second, note the contradiction in the story: the source claims the supposed baby was “not at all planned,” but then later says that Gaga got together with Polansky for the purpose of satisfying her ticking biological clock. (Also—“ticking biological clock,” NW? Really? It’s 2020.)

Third, Gaga’s Las Vegas concert residency is currently running through May. NW claims she’s already two months along, yet that would put her at six months pregnant by May and continuing to perform every night. It’s highly doubtful that would happen. Finally – and we’re starting to feel like a broken record here – Gaga and Cooper are not, nor have they ever been, in a relationship. We’ve debunked that rumor so many times we’ve lost count.

Also, as a side note, in the United States we say “mom,” not “mum.” If the Australian magazine wanted to make its made-up source sound at all credible, it would have done well to get the lingo right. Of course, it’s possible the “insider” might not have been American, but still any Stateside reader would notice the red flag.

The pregnancy rumor is one of the most outrageous tropes in NW’s playbook – and one of the easiest to debunk. Gossip Cop constantly has to bust stories from the tabloid about one celebrity or another being pregnant. Last week, the outlet ran the ridiculous story that Miley Cyrus had gotten pregnant just to spite her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Even more recently, the magazine claimed Jennifer Aniston was having Brad Pitt’s baby. Gossip Cop debunked both of these absurd rumors. It appears NW has finally run out of ideas.