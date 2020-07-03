Lady Gaga Pregnant, Engaged To Michael Polansky?

We’re happy to think that Gaga has found her forever guy, and it’s entirely possible that Gaga and Polansky may be taking big steps in their relationship at some point soon. But let’s just consider what exactly this article is claiming. The tabloid has decided based on a single photo of Gaga’s body that she must be sporting a baby bump, even though that’s not always something you can tell from a photo. And who is this “source” supposed to be? The don’t even confirm that Gaga is pregnant, just that “all her friends think it’s true.” And why would she lie to her friends about that? The story just doesn’t add up.