Lady Gaga Makes Personal Appeal For Return Of Beloved Dogs

In an utterly horrific series of events, Lady Gaga‘s dog walker was shot in the chest by thieves who stole two of the pop singer’s dogs. Though he’s recovering well after the violent incident, Gaga’s French bulldogs are still missing. The singer herself has made a public statement requesting help in recovering her beloved pets.

Shortly after news of the crime first broke, it was reported by various outlets that sources close to Lady Gaga had reached out to notify them that she’d be offering a $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs with no questions asked. Now, she’s made that offer herself and clarified the details behind the half-million reward.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote on her Twitter. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us.” The singer also attached several photos that could be used to identify the missing dogs.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

She followed up to the original tweet, writing, “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.” French bulldog theft is an increasingly common crime due to the breed’s desirability and popularity.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. Fischer is out of danger and the Los Angeles Police Department has released preliminary images of the suspects involved. Another one of Lady Gaga’s dogs that were with the dog walker escaped unharmed.

