Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Barack Obama walking with Michelle Obama at the Inauguration of Joe Biden Celebrities Multiple Reports Claim Barack And Michelle Obama Could Be Splitting, Here’s What We Know

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wed in 1992 and have remained married ever since. However, a number of recent reports have said that the Obamas are breaking up. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the former President and First Lady’s relationship. Michelle Obama Feels ‘Cheated’ The National Enquirer claimed that Michelle Obama […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lady Gaga in a pink dress News Lady Gaga Makes Personal Appeal For Return Of Beloved Dogs

Two days after her dogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot, Lady Gaga has shared a message of her own with a heartbreaking plea.

 by Griffin Matis
side by side photos of LeBron James smiling and Barack Obama smiling News Barack Obama Nets Award Nomination For LeBron James

It may not come as a surprise that the collaboration between Barack Obama and LeBron James had a massive impact. The two sat down for a conversation on James’ HBO show to talk about the 2020 election and why it was such a uniquely pivotal event for the country. The interview obviously went well, as […]

 by Griffin Matis
Elisabeth Moss in a shear black dress, smiling. News Elizabeth Moss Being Asked To Save The Church Scientology?

Will Elisabeth Moss become the new “Queen” of the Church of Scientology? A tabloid claims the actress is being asked to step up and save the controversial religious movement. Gossip Cop investigates the report. All Hail Queen Elisabeth? The Church of Scientology is, of course, a somewhat controversial religion. Several celebrities, including Elisabeth Moss, Tom […]

 by Elyse Johnson
News

Lady Gaga Makes Personal Appeal For Return Of Beloved Dogs

G
Griffin Matis
4:07 pm, February 26, 2021
Lady Gaga in a pink dress
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

In an utterly horrific series of events, Lady Gaga‘s dog walker was shot in the chest by thieves who stole two of the pop singer’s dogs. Though he’s recovering well after the violent incident, Gaga’s French bulldogs are still missing. The singer herself has made a public statement requesting help in recovering her beloved pets.

Shortly after news of the crime first broke, it was reported by various outlets that sources close to Lady Gaga had reached out to notify them that she’d be offering a $500,000 reward for the return of the dogs with no questions asked. Now, she’s made that offer herself and clarified the details behind the half-million reward.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote on her Twitter. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us.” The singer also attached several photos that could be used to identify the missing dogs.

She followed up to the original tweet, writing, “If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.” French bulldog theft is an increasingly common crime due to the breed’s desirability and popularity.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. Fischer is out of danger and the Los Angeles Police Department has released preliminary images of the suspects involved. Another one of Lady Gaga’s dogs that were with the dog walker escaped unharmed.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.