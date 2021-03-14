Lady Gaga Installing Panic Rooms For Her Dogs?

Is Lady Gaga installing state-of-the-art panic rooms at each of her properties in the wake of her dog-napping ordeal? A tabloid reports that the singer was deeply affected by the attack on her dog walker and even after getting her dogs back, she’s still “incredibly shaken up.” Gossip Cop can share our own take on the report.

Lady Gaga Installing Multiple Panic Rooms?

According to the latest issue of the British tabloid Heat, Lady Gaga is still struggling to adjust after two of her beloved French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker shot in a violent attack. Though the dogs were later returned to her, the singer allegedly wants to ensure that the frightening incident will never happen again. Apparently, the star decided the best way to ensure the safety of her pets was to construct panic rooms in all her homes.

A source tells the tabloid, “She wants a proper shelter for herself and her dogs,” adding, “Money is no object.” The singer has also supposedly refused to take the dogs out in public anymore unless they’re accompanied by an “armed guard.” Even Gaga’s entourage will supposedly receive “added protection and awareness training,” the source continues. But the panic rooms are the “major feature” of Gaga’s new push for security.

Gaga’s “Luxury Bunkers” Impervious To Intruders – Source

“She’s getting them installed at her main home in Malibu, her Hollywood Hills place, and her townhouse in Manhattan,” the insider snitches. “Each will be the equivalent of a luxury bunker, impenetrable to armed intruders.” Despite the “relief” she feels over the return of her dogs, Gaga is reportedly determined to make sure her people, and her dogs, are better protected in the future.

Gossip Cop’s Not Too Sure

This story doesn’t even begin to make sense. First of all, how would a tabloid that’s based halfway across the world have the scoop about Lady Gaga’s supposed plans to install panic rooms in her United States homes before any American outlets? No other outlets have picked up this story, which makes us even more suspicious.

It also seems highly unlikely that Gaga would go through the trouble of installing panic rooms in each of her properties over the dog-napping incident. The incident took place outside of the home, so it doesn’t exactly follow that Gaga would suddenly be worried about intruders. It’s entirely possible that she decided to review her team’s security measures, especially when it comes to her pets, but the panic room story seems too bizarre and over the top to be real.

This tabloid has made bogus reports about Lady Gaga in the past, which just furthers our distrust of this latest article. A few years back, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for claiming Gaga was recording a song with Bradley Cooper for her latest album. Though the two worked well together in A Star Is Born, they haven’t embarked on any other creative projects together. Another tabloid, New Idea, reported that Gaga planned to wed her boyfriend over New Years, but that story also proved to be false. Anyone searching for news about the pop star should avoid these sorts of shady outlets.

