Lady Gaga Having Baby With Boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Last February, a tabloid claimed Lady Gaga was expecting a baby with Michael Polansky. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report and if this was true. Here’s what we uncovered.
Last year, NW alleged Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were expecting a bundle of joy together. At the time, the singer had just announced her relationship with Polanksy via Instagram. An insider, however, stated that the pop star “always wanted to be a mom” and felt like the timing was right. The source added that the alleged pregnancy wasn’t planned but Polansky seemed happy to go “from what was meant to be a holiday fling to baby daddy.”
The tabloid further revealed Bradley Cooper was who Gaga initially had her sights set on, but the actor was “not ready to commit and Gaga's biological clock was ticking. The singer threw caution to the wind with her new man."
Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous report when it came out, and our verdict remains the same to this day. We ran the account by a source close to the situation who assured us Lady Gaga wasn’t pregnant. Since the story is a year old, if it was, in fact, true, Gaga would’ve given birth by now. Next, the Bradley Cooper part was also incorrect. Gossip Cop has clarified several times that the former costars were never romantically involved with one another. Even Gaga dismissed the "silly" rumors claiming she and Cooper dated. Also, for the magazine to imply Michael Polansky was just a “holiday fling” and got with him to have a child was also inaccurate. The pair are still very much together and in love. Recently, People reported that the “Bad Romance” artist is “crazy” about her boyfriend. The tech investor even attended President Joe Biden’s Inauguration where the singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s phony baby story. The magazine has run similar narratives for other celebrity couples before. Last year, NW reported that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were expecting a baby. Not only was the story false, but the couple has also recently split. The publication also asserted George and Amal were having a third child to save their marriage. Gossip Cop busted the false story and explained the spouses weren’t having marital problems and they've also stated in the past that they aren't planning to have any more children.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
