Lady Gaga Having Baby With Boyfriend Michael Polansky?

The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous report when it came out, and our verdict remains the same to this day. We ran the account by a source close to the situation who assured us Lady Gaga wasn’t pregnant. Since the story is a year old, if it was, in fact, true, Gaga would’ve given birth by now. Next, the Bradley Cooper part was also incorrect. Gossip Cop has clarified several times that the former costars were never romantically involved with one another. Even Gaga dismissed the "silly" rumors claiming she and Cooper dated. Also, for the magazine to imply Michael Polansky was just a “holiday fling” and got with him to have a child was also inaccurate. The pair are still very much together and in love. Recently, People reported that the “Bad Romance” artist is “crazy” about her boyfriend. The tech investor even attended President Joe Biden’s Inauguration where the singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”