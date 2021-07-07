Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Lady Gaga wears a beige strapless dress to a SAG event News Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

Lady Gaga has a foolproof method of avoiding tan lines while lounging in her backyard and it involves not wearing a top. The pop star posted a short video to her Instagram page today and it looks like she forgot to put any clothes on. Though she shielded her front from view, there was still […]

 by Brianna Morton
Meghan Markle on the right, looking and laughing with Prince Harry News Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Makes New Revelations About Workplace Amid Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle is attacked more often than nearly any celebrity in the world. She’s recently come under fire from employees of the royal family for being a bully. Her former chief of staff has just spoken up about her, and here’s what she said. The Allegations Markle’s exit from the royal family has not exactly […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Robert Downey Jr, in a tux, stands with father Robert Downey Sr, in a black suit, on the red carpet News Robert Downey Sr, Famed Actor/Director And Father Of Robert Downey Jr Dead At Age 85

Robert Downey Sr, father of Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and famed actor and filmmaker in his own right has passed away at the age of 85-years-old. He leaves behind his son, daughter Allyson Downey, and wife Rosemary Rogers. The actor died after over five years of battling Parkinson’s disease.  Hollywood Legend Robert Downey […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of Beale Street. Lifestyle From A Weekend In Las Vegas To A Roundtrip To Memphis, Here Are 5 Trips You Can Take For $500 Or Less

Are you dreaming of getting out of the house and going anywhere other than your neighborhood? If you're anything like me, the answer is yes!

 by Suzy Kerr
News

Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

B
Brianna Morton
1:00 pm, July 7, 2021
Lady Gaga wears a beige strapless dress to a SAG event
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Lady Gaga has a foolproof method of avoiding tan lines while lounging in her backyard and it involves not wearing a top. The pop star posted a short video to her Instagram page today and it looks like she forgot to put any clothes on. Though she shielded her front from view, there was still plenty on display. 

In her latest Instagram video, Lady Gaga shows off her full-body tan and gives the camera a sultry pout. The “Applause” singer appears to be in a backyard enjoying a beautiful, sunny day. It’s likely private property since the star is totally topless in the short, looping video. 

Lady Gaga Struggles To Keep Her Modesty In Tact In Sultry Video

One arm is extended out and holding up the camera while the other is delicately crossed over her chest. Thank goodness for that crossed arm, otherwise, there’s no way this video would have been able to pass through the nudity filters. Even with the arm providing a bit of modest cover, there’s still plenty of Lady Gaga on display, with the curve of one breast clearly visible. 

There’s no music to accompany the video, just the gentle sound of wind rushing through. Gaga’s hair, with its coffee-colored roots and honey-toned tips, sways in the breeze, making her look like an Old Hollywood starlet in the vein of Rita Hayworth or Lauren Bacall. 

Several of Gaga’s tattoos are also clearly visible in the shot, but the rest of her skin is smooth and clear. We desperately want to know Gaga’s skin care regiment, since her skin looks so clear she looks like she’s been airbrushed. Her face is completely clear of makeup, making the 35-year-old look even younger than she really is. 

With her eyes squinted against the sun and her lips pursed in a sultry pout, it’s hard to remember a time when she’s looked better than she does right now. Like a fine wine, Lady Gaga just gets better and better as time passes by. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Lady Gaga Installing Panic Rooms For Her Dogs?

Pantsless Lady Gaga Gives Fans Stunning View Of Her Best Assets

‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected

Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage

Claudia Conway Gives Rare Update On Relationship With Mom Kellyanne, Rumors It Was All A Publicity Stunt

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.