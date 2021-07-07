Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video

Lady Gaga has a foolproof method of avoiding tan lines while lounging in her backyard and it involves not wearing a top. The pop star posted a short video to her Instagram page today and it looks like she forgot to put any clothes on. Though she shielded her front from view, there was still plenty on display.

In her latest Instagram video, Lady Gaga shows off her full-body tan and gives the camera a sultry pout. The “Applause” singer appears to be in a backyard enjoying a beautiful, sunny day. It’s likely private property since the star is totally topless in the short, looping video.

Lady Gaga Struggles To Keep Her Modesty In Tact In Sultry Video

One arm is extended out and holding up the camera while the other is delicately crossed over her chest. Thank goodness for that crossed arm, otherwise, there’s no way this video would have been able to pass through the nudity filters. Even with the arm providing a bit of modest cover, there’s still plenty of Lady Gaga on display, with the curve of one breast clearly visible.

There’s no music to accompany the video, just the gentle sound of wind rushing through. Gaga’s hair, with its coffee-colored roots and honey-toned tips, sways in the breeze, making her look like an Old Hollywood starlet in the vein of Rita Hayworth or Lauren Bacall.

Several of Gaga’s tattoos are also clearly visible in the shot, but the rest of her skin is smooth and clear. We desperately want to know Gaga’s skin care regiment, since her skin looks so clear she looks like she’s been airbrushed. Her face is completely clear of makeup, making the 35-year-old look even younger than she really is.

With her eyes squinted against the sun and her lips pursed in a sultry pout, it’s hard to remember a time when she’s looked better than she does right now. Like a fine wine, Lady Gaga just gets better and better as time passes by.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lady Gaga Installing Panic Rooms For Her Dogs?



Pantsless Lady Gaga Gives Fans Stunning View Of Her Best Assets



‘Covid Tongue’ Is The Latest Sign You May Have Been Infected



Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage



Claudia Conway Gives Rare Update On Relationship With Mom Kellyanne, Rumors It Was All A Publicity Stunt