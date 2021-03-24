Lady Gaga Getting Cozy With Adam Driver On Set Of New Movie?

Are Lady Gaga and Adam Driver getting too close for comfort? One report indicates that their chemistry on the set of House of Gucci has Driver’s wife worried. Gossip Cop investigates.

Cooper All Over Again?

According to Woman’s Day, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have become fast friends. A source says “Lady Gaga is drawn to Adam’s good looks… and he seems to enjoy her quirkiness. They’ve become close friends on set.” Driver’s wife, Joanne Tucker, is starting to get stressed out.

This connection is reminiscent of Gaga’s chemistry with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, so a source says “I hope Adam’s marriage is strong.” While Cooper and Gaga deny that they were anything more than friends, an insider says “there’s no denying it played a part in the end of his relationship with Irina Shayk.” The story concludes with this source saying “everyone knows Adam is a devoted family man – but you can’t blame his wife for being a little concerned.”

She’s Not Single

This tabloid correctly mentions that Driver has been married to Tucker for over seven years, but it fails to mention that Gaga isn’t single either. She and Michael Polansky have dated for over a year. Judging by Gaga’s Instagram page, the two are still going strong.

With both stars spoken for, it’s safe to say this story is false. Gossip Cop has yet to see any hard evidence that the two are anything other than co-stars. Furthermore, this entire story relies on a man-eating reputation for Gaga that does not exist in reality.

As Gossip Cop has proven time and again, Gaga and Cooper were never romantically linked. The “Bad Romance” was not responsible for Shayk and Cooper breaking up. As much as we all wish they’d date, it’s totally false to claim Gaga and Cooper were ever an item.

In Love With Cooper And Gaga

No matter how many times we prove otherwise, Woman’s Day continues to claim Gaga and Cooper were a couple. Gossip Cop debunked this story after Gaga broke-up with Dan Horton, as she moved on to Michael Polansky. It also claimed Gaga was pregnant with Cooper’s child, but no child ever came.

The tabloid regularly claims Gaga is expecting. It claimed in 2019 that she was stepping away from Hollywood to have a child, yet that never happened. It tried again later that year, but once again no baby was born. This tabloid is probably the last source you should trust with news about Lady Gaga. She and Adam Driver are professional co-stars, but there’s no more to it than that.

More News From Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know