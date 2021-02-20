Gossip Cop

Lady Gaga Gave Boyfriend 'Ultimatum' To Propose?

Brianna Morton
February 20, 2021
Lady Gaga wears a white strapless dress to the Oscars
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Did Lady Gaga issue her boyfriend of one year an “ultimatum” to force him to propose? One tabloid claimed the pop diva is so eager to “take the next step” with her tech CEO beau that she’s all but ordered him to put a ring on her finger. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can report back with our findings. 

Lady Gaga Issued Proposal Ultimatum?

“Lady Gaga’s Ultimatum” read the title over a recent article out of Star. According to a source close to Gaga, the “Poker Face” singer had “hoped to enter 2021 betrothed.” Her boyfriend of a year, Michael Polansky, “failed to propose over the holidays.” With her dreams “dashed,” Gaga supposedly flat out told Polansky that she was ready for the next step in their relationship, but the tech CEO wasn’t quite as certain.

“Michael is in love,” explained an alleged “pal” of Gaga’s, adding that Polansky “hasn’t ruled out a walk down the aisle.” He’s “proceeding with caution,” however, especially after Gaga hit him with the proposal ultimatum. “Michael isn’t into ultimatums,” the source continued. Despite the pressure from Gaga, Polansky “isn’t going to make such a serious move until he’s ready.”  

Here’s What Gossip Cop Thinks

The article makes Lady Gaga out to be almost desperate to get engaged, but what proof do we have that she’s truly trying to rush her boyfriend of one year down the aisle? Just the word of some anonymous source, and that doesn’t exactly inspire our trust. 

Besides, “proposal ultimatums” are one of the oldest tabloid narratives in the book. Gossip Cop busted Star’s sister outlet, Life & Style, for running a similar story a few years back. That tabloid claimed Jennifer Lopez had issued Alex Rodriguez a similar ultimatum to propose or else. The couple has since gotten engaged, no ultimatum necessary. 

It wasn’t just the bogus narrative that made us suspect the story wasn’t quite as truthful as it purported to be. We already have a tendency to look at this magazine with a healthy amount of suspicion. It’s often gotten the story wrong, particularly when it comes to Lady Gaga’s romantic life. 

This was the outlet, after all, that so often paired Gaga with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, despite the fact that the pair had never been in an actual relationship. The tabloid dedicated endless pages to the phony romance, at one point even going so far as to report that the two were working together on a biopic film. None of those rumors were true. The outlet’s slavish devotion to the bogus narrative proves just how untrustworthy it is when it comes to Lady Gaga.

