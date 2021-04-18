Lady Gaga Desperate For Marriage, Babies?

Has Lady Gaga gotten married? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop debunked a story about Gaga’s plan to wed and have children. Let’s look back on that story and see what ended up happening.

Married With Children?

According to Life & Style, Lady Gaga was talking to boyfriend Michael Polansky about getting married. A supposed source said, “Gaga and Michael make a great couple, but she wants more. She’s ready to be a wife.” The insider added, “She’s always wanted to start having children in her mid-30s and of course, Michael makes her happy as hell.” Gaga would propose immediately, but she didn’t want to be too hasty.

Gossip Cop approached a source close to Gaga, and we were assured that she was not in a rush to get married or have children. A few years earlier, this very tabloid claimed that Gaga had called off an engagement because of Bradley Cooper, but the two A Star is Born stars were never an item. It’s the last place you should go to for Gaga-related engagement news.

She’s Not Married

One year later, and Lady Gaga is still unwed. She and Polansky are still together though. Polansky gifted Gaga a massive bouquet of flowers on her birthday, which Gaga shared on Instagram. The Machete Kills star said in the caption that all she needs is “to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

It Could Happen Soon

Not long after this story came out, Gaga did an interview with InStyle where she spoke about the future. She said she wants to get married, and said she is “very excited to have kids.” The “Bad Romance” singer added, “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.” Marriage and children are a priority for Gaga, but nothing’s happened yet.

Other Bogus Lady Gaga Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Bradley Cooper almost proposed to Lady Gaga shortly before breaking up with her. It also said the ensuing breakup left Gaga in tears. The friends and co-stars never dated, so these stories were completely made up.

Shortly after this story came out, Globe parroted the story. It said Gaga was “baby crazy” and wanted to start a family with Polansky. Star ran an identical story this February when it claimed Gaga had given Polansky a baby ultimatum. It’s pretty common for tabloids to report the same false story to sound more authoritative, and this is a prime example. Lady Gaga has not had a kid, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the stories.

