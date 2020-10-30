Lady Gaga Brings Back Her Most Iconic Looks In New Voting PSA – Including The Meat Dress

They say you can't please everyone, but in her new PSA, Lady Gaga blows that cliché into bits.
In a nearly three-minute-long video posted Friday morning, Gaga takes us on a trip through her many incarnations—all in an effort to increase voter turnout. At least one outfit is bound to capture your attention, whether it's her Poker Face bodysuit or Joanne-era country get-up.
But of course, the looks are just a vehicle for her crucial message. "We need to talk," she says, sporting a mirrored dress and yellow tresses circa Fame Monster. "I want to say something to those of you who have already voted though—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you! You did your part and I love you for it. But if you voted and while applaud you for it, I don't need to talk to you! I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all."
Gaga expresses understanding for those who don't feel voting is worth it but makes the case to cast a ballot anyway. "When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become," she continues. "The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you're gonna live, this is gonna be your home. No matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands."
Then, while wearing THE meat dress, she adds, "Let's be real—you know who I voted for."
"I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice," Gaga concludes. "My voice will be heard this election—will yours?"
The video links to howto.vote, which provides visitors accurate information for voting in their state. Whether you're one of her little monsters or just a casual fan, it's worth a watch. View the entire PSA here: