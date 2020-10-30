Lady Gaga Brings Back Her Most Iconic Looks In New Voting PSA – Including The Meat Dress

But of course, the looks are just a vehicle for her crucial message. "We need to talk," she says, sporting a mirrored dress and yellow tresses circa Fame Monster. "I want to say something to those of you who have already voted though—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you! You did your part and I love you for it. But if you voted and while applaud you for it, I don't need to talk to you! I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all."