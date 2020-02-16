Lady Gaga Is Over Bradley Cooper Now That She Has A New Boyfriend?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

A tabloid claims Lady Gaga is totally over Bradley Cooper now that she has a new boyfriend, businessman Michael Polansky. The story isn’t at all accurate. Gossip Cop can correct it.

The singer went public with her boyfriend earlier this month when she shared an Instagram photo of the two cuddling on a boat in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. The National Enquirer felt the need to drag Gaga’s A Star Is Born co-star into the mix for no good reason. “Gaga Forgets Bradley – & Snares A Moneybags!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the tabloid.

“These days, it’s ‘Bradley who?’ for Gaga,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “She was shattered when Bradley moved on after his relationship with Irina Shayk hit the rocks – especially after all the talk about their chemistry when they performed the movie’s hit song, ‘Shallow,’ together [at the Oscars]. But when Michael came along, all of that became ancient history!”

The tabloid is simply capitalizing on the news that Gaga has a new boyfriend by arbitrarily linking her to Cooper yet again. As Gossip Cop has stressed countless times, the A Star Is Born co-stars were never romantically involved. Just last month, Gaga said in an interview with Oprah that her flirty relationship with Cooper was all for show. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” the singer said. “We created that.” The singer noted that the two played up the idea of a romance during their performance of “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars, but it was “orchestrated” for the awards show.

Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to the singer, who tells us the outlet’s article is fabricated. Gaga isn’t “over” Cooper for the simple fact that she was never in love with him in the first place. Their relationship has always been friendly and professional.

Last August, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming Gaga had dated Cooper, Jeremy Renner and her sound engineer, Dan Horton, in a matter of months. The only true aspect of the story was that she briefly dated Horton.

Shortly before that, the tabloid wrongly reported that Cooper was crying on Gaga’s shoulder amid his split from Shayk. That story wasn’t true, and this latest article claims the actor immediately “moved on” when his relationship with the model ended. The tabloid can’t even be bothered to keep its fiction consistent. The only news here is that Gaga has a new boyfriend. Cooper has no involvement in the situation whatsoever.