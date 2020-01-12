Lady Gaga Moves On With Mystery Man Because Bradley Cooper Wouldn’t Commit?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Lady Gaga was caught kissing a mystery man on New Year’s Eve, and according to a tabloid, it’s because Bradley Cooper refused to commit to her. The story is totally made up. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

The singer was filmed making out with an unidentified man following he concert at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. In Touch has decided to arbitrarily drag Cooper into the narrative. According to the outlet, Gaga had been hooking up with her A Star Is Born co-star, but she had to move on because he kept dragging is feet.

“He easily could have made things official with Gaga,” an alleged insider tells the magazine. “But he’s afraid of commitment, and she wasn’t about to wait around for him.” The supposed source goes on to say that the singer thought her romance with Cooper was meant to be, “but as soon as he was available, he disappeared.”

From there, the suspicious tipster speculates about Cooper’s reaction to Gaga’s New Year’s kiss. “I’m sure if Bradley saw the video he wouldn’t be too happy,” says the questionable source. “He’s probably kicking himself, as he should be for letting Gaga slip away.”

The tabloid’s narrative is based on the false notion that Gaga and Cooper have ever been romantically involved, which they haven’t. Just last week, Gaga said in an interview with Oprah that her rumored romance with Cooper was just an illusion. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” the singer said. “We created that.” Gaga shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Elle two months ago. The singer noted that the two played up the idea of a romance during their performance of “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars, but it was “orchestrated” for the awards show.

Gossip Cop has also been assured by many trusted sources that Gaga and Cooper have never been a couple. Meanwhile, In Touch came up with a very similar premise last August after the singer was spotted kissing her sound engineer, Dan Horton. The magazine said Gaga moved on with Horton because Cooper wouldn’t commit. Sound familiar? This same narrative is now being applied to the singer’s mystery man.

It gets worse. Last June, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for wrongly reporting that Gaga and Cooper were having a baby together. That sounds like a pretty big commitment. Of course, it wasn’t a reality. A Star Is Born hit theaters 15 months ago, but this Gaga/Cooper saga just isn’t going away.