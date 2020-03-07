Lady Gaga Wasn’t Pregnant With Bradley Cooper Or Christian Carino’s Baby, Despite Report A Year Ago

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Exactly one year ago, Gossip Cop debunked a ridiculous tabloid story claiming Lady Gaga was pregnant and the baby belonged to either Bradley Cooper or her ex-fiancé Christian Carino. The entire thing was completely made-up. The claim is even more transparently false today than it was one year ago.

On March 7, 2019, Star alleged that Gaga was pregnant and “torn between two lovers,” having supposedly been heard telling friends at an Oscars after party that she was expecting. “It didn’t go unnoticed that she avoided booze at the Oscars,” an alleged insider told the tabloid. The source went on to speculate that the father was either Carino or her A Star Is Born co-star Cooper, whom she may have left Carino for.

Nothing about the story was remotely true, just like every other ridiculous Gaga/Cooper relationship rumor of 2019. Gossip Cop spoke to Gaga’s spokesperson, who confirmed the singer was not pregnant. An individual in Cooper’s camp also dismissed the notion that the two had ever been intimate. Gaga had herself shut down those rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live weeks earlier, pointing out that they were acting in a love story. “Fooled ya!” she laughed. The tabloid was obviously just trying to capitalize on the hype around A Star Is Born and the ending of Gaga’s engagement with Carino.

The passing year has only made this story seem more absurd. To begin with, Gaga never announced a pregnancy, nor did she show a baby bump, nor has she produced a child. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle in November, Gaga shut down rumors about her and Cooper once again, calling the press “very silly.” “We made a love story,” she said. “Of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love… when we talked about it, we went, ‘well, I guess we did a good job!'”

Gossip Cop has busted countless tabloid stories throughout 2019 and into 2020 about Gaga and Cooper having some kind of romantic relationship. They have even found ways to turn Gaga’s new relationship with businessman Michael Polansky into more tabloid fodder. In January, after Gaga was first seen kissing Polansky on New Year’s Eve, In Touch falsely claimed it was because Cooper “refused to commit to her.” The National Enquirer similarly alleged last month that Gaga was “totally over” Cooper now that she’s with Polansky. Both of these claims were ridiculous: Gaga’s new relationship has absolutely nothing to do with Cooper.