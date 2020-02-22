Did Lady Gaga Call Off Her Engagement Because Of Bradley Cooper?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Lady Gaga end her engagement because of Bradley Cooper? That incorrect rumor was being pushed by one tabloid last year, but Gossip Cop debunked it. With the passing year, the claim has only gotten more ridiculous.

In February 2019, Life & Style insisted, based on absolutely no real-world evidence, that the real reason Gaga and Christian Carino ended their engagement was that the A Star is Born co-stars were “totally into each other.” Citing extremely dubious sources, the tabloid goes on to say that Cooper’s then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, was “flabbergasted” at a recent intimate performance Cooper and Gaga did of their hit song “Shallow.” Shayk was allegedly “furious” about how Cooper “lost himself in the moment” with Gaga.

Gossip Cop investigated the claim at the time and found that it, like every other Gaga/Cooper rumor that has surfaced since A Star is Born was released, was false. The much more reputable outlet, People, reported that Gaga and Carino “just didn’t work out.” “There’s no long dramatic story,” wrote the reliable publication. The rumor that things were headed south for Shayk and Cooper was equally false as the pair had been seen together on the red carpet throughout award season, though they did break up later in the year.

It’s only become more evident how false this persistent rumor is in the months since. Lady Gaga has shut down the assertion in multiple interviews. Just days after Gossip Cop debunked this rumor last February, Gaga went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate her Oscar win and discussed her and Cooper’s intimate performance of “Shallow” at the ceremony. “People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” the pop star said. “I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job,” she continued. “Fooled ya!”

She reiterated the same thing in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November. “I think the press is very silly,” she said of the romance rumors. “Of course we wanted people to believe we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars….it was orchestrated as a performance.”

This would all be pretty embarrassing for Life & Style if the tabloid had any shame. Even though the magazine is continually proven wrong by Gossip Cop, the outlet can’t seem to stop pushing false rumors about Gaga and Cooper. In September 2019, the tabloid claimed that Cooper “broke her heart” after giving off “all the signs” that he was interested in finally starting a relationship with her, following his split with Shayk. In November, the magazine alleged that they did date, but now Gaga was “in tears” after Cooper broke up with her.

Gossip Cop debunked both of these rumors, and every other phony story about the co-stars, in the past year. They’re not dating, and they haven’t ever dated. They were never even interested in each other, romantically. It’s seemingly very easy to take this falsehood and continually reshape it to fill print space, but Gossip Cop will show every time that every one of these stories is total fiction.